McKenna Grace shares about Bill Murray, great-grandpa at ‘Ghostbusters’ premiere

The star of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" tells "The View" what it means for her to be a part of the iconic film's continuation and shares her new song "Haunted House," which is featured in the movie.

