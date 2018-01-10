{"id":58212824,"title":"Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman talk about their sweet love story","duration":"7:17","description":"Mullally and Offerman join \"The View\" to discuss their new book \"The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History.\"","url":"/theview/video/megan-mullally-nick-offerman-talk-sweet-love-story-58212824","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}