Transcript for Meghan McCain returns to 'The View' following maternity leave

Happy new year, everybody, and look who's back. Meghan McCain is back. Hi. Hi. Everybody wants to know. How fabulous you look. We want you to know that you look amazing, and they want to know how baby liberty is doing. Well, thank you guys so much. There she is. I brought a few pictures. Motherhood's insane. After birth I was, like, women do this. This is what women do. We give birth like this, and being with a newborn baby has been -- it's been surprising to me because motherhood as I think everyone knows was not a simple journey for me, and just being with her is like the way I've heard everyone describe taking ecstasy. It's baby time, and it feels like having a little piece of my dad back, and it's amazing. Ben and I are so in love and she's so feisty. She's a wildcat. I mean, surprise, surprise. She's my daughter. Cutie. Thank you. She's beautiful. And sunny, I, you know, I have been keeping up with sunny a lot. We have been texting all the time. She helped me when I had mastitis at 2:00 in the morning, and it's been wonderl. It's been really fun to share this journey with Meghan. We have been talking a lot and texting a lot, and one thing that Meghan and I have been talking so much about is the lack of paid maternity leave because I remember when I was a prosecutor, there was no paid maternity leave, and that was almost 20 years ago, and other prosecutors really donated leave to me to Aleve bank so I could spend time with Gabriel when he was born. I know, Meghan, you and I have been talking a lot about that. Yeah. When I gave birth, I actually had post-natal pre-eclampsia and I was in the hospital on a magnesium drip, and it kicked my butt. I was planning on coming back to the show after the election. I was physically unable to. I was unable to come.I was having as any woman who's experienced anything like that. I had to ha my husband and mother-in-law help me do everything from shower to eat and it was deeply humbling. I was thinking what a privilege it is to have this kind of maternity leave, and as I thought about it, the more angry I got that there weren't women in the rest of America that have the same kind of luxury that I had working here at "The view," and then I started getting more and more angry that conservatives in particular given that we are the family of -- sorry. The party of family values and that everything about our ideology sort of stems from the nucleus of the family that we are leaving women in this country without the capacity and ability unless you have an employer that allows you to, to have a child and heal physically. I think there's a lot of synergy right now for paid family leave coming from Democrats and Republicans. Everyone from Marco Rubio and Kristen Sinema and Joanie Ernst. We are the only family that doesn't supply families with paid family leave. If we are going to be able to give women and families the capacity to N the way that we want and stop having this societal fracture we're having, and a lot of arguments are made that it's because of the fracture made at hem and with families and we have to come together and allow all women in this country no matter where they're from or their socioeconomic class the capacity which is three months of bonding time and breast-feeding and healing from an emergency c-section which is what I had to have, and post-natal preeclampsia. I was hoping we could make this our initiative in 2021, and we could have lawmakers on the show and pressure them and ask them why the women of America don't get the same kind of maternity leave that Meghan McCain got. Women and men because the family leave you speak of, so many women deal with problems like you did afterwards, post-partum is something I dealt with, and my husband needed the leave, and new dads bond with these babies and we've carried and we struggle coming out, and these dads also need that time with a modern family structure changing. We need -- I think it's so important what you are saying to embrace that parents every that get that leave. Well, I think the pushback Sara for conservatives would be that it's another government stimulus package, that it would be more money spent for, you know, mandates that we don't have, but the point you're saying this, I think we should start with the mother and then go onto the father as best because it is something we're going to have to be meeting in the middle on, but I think a lot of society's problems right now have a lot to do with the fact that women aren't given this kind of time, and -- I heard really horrible stories about infant fatalities also and women not having enough time to be with their children and putting them in the care. That doesn't always happen of other people, but there's a lot of dangers that happen, and I can't believe we as Americans still have this kind of crisis. Yep. It's funny. We have been fighting for this for years. Begging, screaming, and people keep saying we can't afford it. We can't do this. Yeah. This is, you know, as far back as I can remember. People saying, you know, women have babies and you punish us. You say you only have this amount of time to do what you have to do, and, you know, who ever's beenpushing back, it's almost as if they've never had kids or they had enough money to allow themselves to have the space that we need and what needs to really happen is people need to recognize that there's people are going to have babies. They're going to have babies, prepared for them, not prepared for them. It's going to happen, so why not try to help as many parents start off well with their children as opposed to suddenly having a child turn into a burden because you have to make a decision, can I -- am I ready to go back to work? Can I go back to work? It doesn't matter. I can't afford not to go back to work. That should not be -- that should not be a place where anyone ever gets, and we have been talking about this for 20 years. Remember, this was one of Hillary Clinton's big, big, big things. Paid maternity -- paid leave and, you know, so, you know -- I'm sorry, joy. Go ahead. The senate this year barely could squeeze out $600 to give people. I know. As long as Mitch Mcconnell's in charge of things, you know, that this is ever going to happen. Because I think much like -- I'm sorry, Meghan, but it's your party, not mine. Like prison reform -- actually, it's both parties and I've done research on this. There was a lot of synergy in this topic and this issue because I just -- I think part of the reason is Republicans are so scared of any mandates whatsoever, but I do think going forward, like Joanie Ernst, and Kirsten Sinema, and Ivanka Trump was trying to push this, and she failed. It doesn't mean that the women of "The view" can't hold politicians' feet to the fire and hopefully put this into action. We'll do what we can. We got to go because that's what

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.