Transcript for Michael Cohen postpones his congressional testimony due to 'threats'

So Michael Cohen says he's postponing his testimony to congress because of recent threats to his family by you-know-who and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Take a look. He should give information maybe on his father-in-law because that's the one that people want to look at because where does that money -- that's the money in the family. His father-in-law is Ukrainian. That's not a crime. Of course it's not. I'm telling you he comes from the Ukraine. The reason that's important is he may have ties to something organized crime. Duh. So just because he's from the Ukraine. Right. But I mean, that is flawed thinking. 100%. But it seems like a real strategy because it was the same talking point you heard from the president and his lawyer, like they had talked behind the scenes of how to change the narrative. It's called witness tampering. It could very well be a federal crime. You can't do that. Witness tampering is 20 years in a federal prison if you're found guilty of that. This president doesn't know the lawyer, he's not a lawyer. But Giuliani was the U.S. Attorney of the southern district of New York which arguably is the most powerful U.S. Attorneys office in the country and he headed it for like six years. How dumb is he, he's working for free? It's -- it's shocking, right? I feel sorry for Michael Cohen because he's frightened and he's frightened for his family. I say put him in witness protection. This is a mob movie anyway. The whole family needs to go in witness protection at least temporarily while he testifies on February 7th. I was stunned by this because, again, Rudy Giuliani, I've said it before, it feels like he's getting tripped up on his lies and he's very confused. If it is witness tampering, wouldn't they be in trouble for that? It's a federal crime. The president is exempt from all sorts of indictments. It's a hypothetical. I'm not accusing him. You just said it was witness tampering. It could be if it's deemed to be witness tampering. Basically what witness tampering is, is when you're trying to intimidate someone from saying something about what's happening. Remember that scene in "The godfather". Yes. Where they bring back the brother? Yes. Watch the movie again. But the craziest thing to me is the logic of just because he's from here might mean he's involved with -- but one could say the same thing about any number of people in people families. There's an awful lot of people in Ukraine. Let's go back to the annexing of crimea who are against Putin and his tier analyst regime. There are a lot of amazing people in the Ukraine who have been fighting back for a long time. This Greco Roman spectacle of the Mueller testimony that may or may not happen -- he's going to go into the Greco Roman dome and we're going to watch everyone tear everyone else apart, that's what this is. Cohen has 70 hours with Mueller of testimony which as I said seems like a lot to me so what was the point of the public testimony anyway other than Michael Cohen's own ego, wanting to say because people like you who are on the left now think he's an okay guy. Not necessarily. I think this is redemption. He wanted to absolve himself from being in the trump administration. That's my theory. If he has a role in getting this president out, he's okay with me, okay? That's what I'm saying. He does know a lot. It's in his pr optics' best interest for him to do this. He's already pled guilty. He's going to serve three years in a federal prison. It doesn't make a difference if he does a public Greco Roman -- we're in the twilight zone. Take a breath, we're going to know the truth because the Mueller report is going to come out at some point. We will see it. It depends on the attorney general. A lot of this depends on him and he might be in the pocket of Donald Trump also. Michael Cohen's father-in-law is not going to be the smoking gun. We will find the truth. If trump has done something to get him out of the white house -- Is it public testimony or not? Does it matter to anyone? As I aunt Julie once said, what do they need, a brick to fall on their heads? Come on. He's guilty. I guess we solved it, guys. Circumstantial evidence is all over the place on this guy. They're just waiting for a smoking gun. That's all we're waiting for. Democrats would have no more problems. I think that he is concerned about his kids. Michael? I think he is also really kind of freaked out. I don't know that he's a good guy. He's not. That's why he's going to prison. Well, no, he's a dumb guy and he's also -- He was also hired by the president of the United States. One of the things we keep asking from both sides is transparency. Do people want to know? A lot of people want to know, a lot of people don't. It's going to do what it does, like everything else in life.

