Transcript for Mimi Haley says she’s ‘really relieved and grateful’ about Harvey Weinstein conviction

You worked as as assistant. Production assistant. While you were. When you're younger it worked for ends. You rage basically and and. There are a lot of complications to you our story with him but when you. Heard the verdict comment. What was your first reaction we use of. Rise it. That it was. In favor of the women. Am. I mean I with I'm not sure I was the prior days but relieved very relieved. Just really relieved and and grateful I mean I was the first that is just and you know I think I'm still processing it to be honest here at and so it was kind of just. And know what to feel. But obviously of relief is like the Maine yes. You originally testifying at the trial he chose that time apps are absolutely he was in the courtroom with him he was was he looking at it. Only when I am well I don't know I don't think he saw me is that sitting kind of behind to but I say I had to identify him one win and so. We looked at each other after the hole but the reliving the experience must have been horrible thing you know to have to go through that again and again. And a lot of times lawyers you know the other side is not easy and so help tell us a little bit about them. I'm minutes than have really draining and just frankly terrifying process. You know ads taken a long time to it's been track economic as the trial date was changed seven times and it's been very you know eat. As you think he out just. You know how scary and scary and may have a steering your bravery banking is scary I could. Or. And also and I also thank all that when it came out part of farm it actually created this like environment racked helped saved speak out and supported speak out and I'm stay up you know had a say. That really mean he is a hero. He is convicted of criminal sexual assault right reference to Mimi. And that carries the longest. Potential prison term ten to 25 years and she survived and thrived. The core under the cross examination which was brutal it was intense it was invasive. And I went on for out very long time. But she stood in her truth she was not intimidated she was not. I'll allowing yourself to be bullied or ashamed just kept her head head up high. And she knew that. If she just told the truth in the interest of justice that would be a positive outcome and it's due to her and her courage yeah and I really and then he'll. That's right rape is one of the most I think it is the most under reported crime in our country because we've been don't feel supported and they don't think that they'll be believed. But let me ask you this while he was convicted in. According to her allegations he wasn't convicted of some of the other counts why do you think in this. Well he was convicted of one count of rape didn't. And he was not convicted. Of sexually predatory conduct. And yes and I'm which seems to be so obvious he was clearly a predator is clearly a private well and the main witness on that was my client Annabel ashore yes and I am so proud of her asks everybody in the courtroom homey. That she was such an amazing witness and being really exceptional. She just. Would refuse to be rattled. And she just told her truth and it took a long time for them to cross examine her and she made so many sacrifices. Again in the interest of justice her time. Her emotions. So much time with law enforcement and others and in the courtroom. And I'm just so proud of her and I think that there are jurors who did believe and embellish or he is just that they felt that. They didn't rise to the level of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt that I admire her courage. And all of the courage to come the women to vote or because of the not willing to testify at a court of law break then. People who prey on women will never be conviction could visit new age Israel legal reckoning and women refused to be silent about injustices against them. Disappointing. I will let her speak for herself when she's ready. But. She new. I hope that what she did was really important. Yeah no matter the result collects and by the way is going to be an LA prosecution as well that that's gonna follow right after the sentencing of mr. Weinstein. Also known as that defendant the convicted felon at this point. There's going to be I moved love him to Los Angeles very quickly after the sentencing. And there is going to be prosecuted. And they're going to be two other victims and one of them is also my client. And she did testify in this New York criminal case as of prior bad act witness Amal and no witnesses are similar to what happened in the Bill Cosby case. At but she is one of the two victims in the Alley case and you're gonna see more women. So going to be testifying in that LA cases but so I think mr. Weinstein. Is it a world of trouble. And this is not good and for awhile. Well glory I got. I have to ask this our producer wanted us to Mimi had continued communication with Weinstein after the assault. You feel that it's very important for everyone to understand why this is so comments they'll tell us about it is very content. Yes it is very common and. This is the kind of issue that has generally not been prosecuted by prosecutors in the passenger Sophia Sonny would agree to that. Because a lot of prosecutors didn't want to take the risk of potentially losing in case. Because they thought that may be juries wouldn't believe that a person with sexually assaulted or raped if they had continued communication. But doctor Barbara zip who was he expert for the prosecution in this case on expert or rape and sexual assault. Testified that actually most rape and sexual assault cases are not strangers at a dark Alley raped a woman ranked it somebody they know it's an acquaintance. And they often do have continued communication after it's complicated. In the Bill Cosby case under constant the victim she had continued communication. What she explained why was the context of her employment. The jury believed her and he was convicted beyond a reasonable doubt here's another case of continued communication. And yet the jury. Still convicted mr. Weinstein so all of you who may have been sexually harassed her sexually abused in the workplace for business. Or have other reasons for continued communication maybe it's a family member. Know that this is a new day and it may be the prosecutors will also prosecute the case against someone sent some who heard chilling. Well I defendants met these these these people bit that cockpit are predators. They also groom these billions yes it's very confusing behavior people need to understand that there's a pattern and a practice these are serial. Predators and they manipulate the vegetarian and they take advantage of their position of power core against someone who does not have as much power. And I could tell you if your rich if you're powerful if you're famous it on our way if you're rich and how famous. And you. We can't shoot you don't want to trap.

