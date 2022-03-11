Mindy Scheier's mission to create adaptive apparel for son inspired a fashion empire

The Runway of Dreams, Gamut Management founder tells "The View" how she created a fashion revolution for adaptive clothing and people with disabilities and discusses her Victoria's Secret partnership.

