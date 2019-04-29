Transcript for Newt Gingrich discusses his new book 'Collusion'

So nice to see you again newt. As you said Joe Biden was on the show Friday. You said he could conceivably beat trump. Could you tell me why. Joe Biden is one of the nicest people in politics. We were with him a couple years ago in aspen, totally bipartisan. We went to mass together. If the country decides they want Mr. Nice, he wins. If it's Mr. Nice, versus Mr. Tough, it's an interesting race. The challenge he's got is when you get to details -- you saw it Friday -- he can't necessarily follow through. Not yet. There's a question of whatever -- he is about to be 76. He's been practicing this by 1972. To be fair we were grilling him on Anita hill and all the allegations about inappropriate touching. Politics are hard. It was us too. Do you think he could get through the primary with how left the primary is? I think his real challenge is Kate Smith. Kate Smith, god bless America. She had a statue in front of the fliers arena. She recorded 3,000 songs in her life including "God bless two songs she sang in 1931 had racist language. One had been sung by a black singer. I have the music of that. I have the sheet music. That blew up. Within days the statue was gone and they no longer use her voice either at the Yankees or at the fliers singing. That's going to do Biden in? Biden had a career back to 1972. There are things he did that are totally legitimate in the year he did them, but they're against Why are we picking his record apart? Trump has a horrendous record as a human being. Wait. I have the answer to this. You just made my point. Because Democrats can't oblige each other and Republicans get in line. If the democratic party is going to go through the past, maybe we deserve trump. Are you saying it's the Democrats that got Kate Smith's -- No. I'm saying the tone of our era is if we ever find anything you ever did wrong at any point in your life we or going to punish. But nobody punishes the president. That's because this country is deeply divided. I said Mr. Pleasant versus Mr. Tough. If your party is supposed to be the party of family values -- Republicans get in line and Democrats ka in a ba liez each other. I'm not going to be able to get to dinosaurs. Tell everybody about "Collusion." This is not about the Mueller report. It's about the effort of the Russians to poison the U.S. Senate. It has as its main character a Navy S.E.A.L. Who was severely wounded and ends up with an opoid addiction. Is this fiction? It is fiction. We tried to make it very real. I do podcasts, newt world, you can see it there. We did a podcast on Russian poisoning which is something they seem to love. We're doing a podcast next week the efforts of going to opoids. So sorry to cut you off. Announcer: Up next, hit the

