NFL reveals new national anthem policy, Trump weighs in

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss the NFL's new policy that bans kneeling during the national anthem.
8:04 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NFL reveals new national anthem policy, Trump weighs in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55413676,"title":"NFL reveals new national anthem policy, Trump weighs in","duration":"8:04","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss the NFL's new policy that bans kneeling during the national anthem.","url":"/theview/video/nfl-reveals-national-anthem-policy-trump-weighs-55413676","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.