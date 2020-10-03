Transcript for Nick Offerman explains why people should stop 'genderizing'

Well, Mr. Offerman, last week you posted a picture on Twitter of yourself voting in front of the building that served as the very pawnee city hall from "Parks and rec." That's right. You voted -- Amazing. You voted for Elizabeth Warren. You're a big supporter. Obviously she's since dropped out, so now what? Now we have to make a less smart choice apparently. I think there's still a candidate talking about getting everybody health care. That seems like a pretty good idea. Bernie? Bernie, that's his name. Yeah. Well, the other one wants everybody to have health care too. It's just a different form. Right, it is a different form. I mean, it's a shame. We had such an amazing spread of we love Cory booker and kamala in our house, but you know, anything -- it's amazing to have a real meal being prepared for us rather than the sad affair we're being fed at the moment. Yes. The crumbs. The crumbs at the table. It's embarrassing, yeah. But we'll be back. So, yeah, we have to come back. We have to. So your "Parks and rec" character, Ron Swanson, was macho. And so are you apparently. Thank you. That's very generous. You're a woodworker in real life which I find extremely macho. People often assume that you're super masculine but you say it's the opposite and you want people to stop genderizing everything, just stop it. I do think it's an old-fashioned idea. I think as we are evolving as a society and learning to pay equal attention, give everybody the same rights and fairness, it's an old-fashioned notion to say he's manly so he should -- it affords more attention and more special care to members of the patriarchy and, yes, I can chop firewood, but my sister can chop firewood better than I can. Yeah. You know, all of these things are becoming much more fluid and I think if we keep an open mind about that instead of genderizing, maybe your little girl wants to learn to use a hammer. Maybe your little boy wants to sew an amazing skirt like me. I think sewing is amazing. I feel like that's as much of a super power as woodworking. Absolutely. All these things are wonderful, cooking. Making anything with your hands is a great way to say I love you to somebody else, and whether you're male or female or nonconforming, you can do those things. Yeah. So I say let's loosen up the idea of like that's for boys and that's for girls. I love that. Everyone should use a hammer, by god. Yeah, I love that. My daughter is actually a great woodworker so I love that. I have a woodshop in los Angeles and the best woodworkers, I always say the Han solos of my woodshop have always been women. We can do anything. It's true. You and your wife Megan have been married for 16 years. That's a long time. I believe it's 17. Is it 17? Yeah. That's a long time. If my math is sound. Yeah. And you've even written a relationship book together. We did. Now, you have a podcast called "In bed with Nick and Megan." What exactly happens in that bed and in that podcast? Well gosh, this is daytime television, right? That's where all the action is, okay, in daytime. I don't care what time of day it is, you got to use protection, ladies and gentlemen. Use your common sense. We're very lucky. We have a great sense of humor together. We've been together for 20 years. We're crazy about each other. In our bed we actually record this podcast in our bed. Oh wow. And our guests -- Do they come to the bed too? They eventually are coaxed into the bed, yeah. You know, it's like the end of a party when everybody is left but one or two friends stick around and you flop down and you have those really good talks. Those are the best. There's a real casual sense to it. You're not sitting at a microphone but you're laying in our bed. Having a throuple perhaps. Yes, a throuple, a quad druple has taken place. It's really enjoyable and sometimes it's really funny. Sometimes it goes really deep. It all depends on how much clothing we're wearing. And it's about relationships though? It's about everything. It's about relationships. It's about the business. Okay. We did a great episode about bullying, you know. Often the guest has things they want to talk about and we let it, you know, we're cool. We let things go where mother nature takes us, you know what I'm saying? Yes, I do. Like right now, mother nature is taking me to your new show called "Devs." You play the head of a tech company as I said who protects a secret development project at any cost. Tell us what's happening. I'm going to say that creepy little girl, that giant girl, what the hell? There's like a very -- there's all kinds of stuff, stuff going on. My friend Steven Henderson is in he's brilliant. He's beautiful. Yes, he's a great person. What is this really about? I'm so glad to work with -- Alex Garland is such an exquisite artist. He became a filmmaker and his stuff stands apart. He has such a beautiful vision in the way he uses music. His movies and now this 8-hour series, he always asks questions of humanity. We're getting too good with our technology, you know. We're all, I think, aware of this, that us dumb animals have these gadgets where we can do things like know where everybody is on the planet and all of these things. If we're not -- if our values are not strong, these things are very dangerous. So this show poses one of these questions. If our computers become strong enough, if we can gather enough data, what are we dumb humans going to do with that?

