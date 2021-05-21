-
Now Playing: Nicole Beharie talks about her film, ‘Miss Juneteenth’
-
Now Playing: Meet the 10-year-old refugee-turned-chess master
-
Now Playing: NBA promoting vaccinations as playoffs begin
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: US may be turning corner on pandemic
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire
-
Now Playing: Leonardo DiCaprio pledges $43 million to save the Galapagos Islands
-
Now Playing: What to binge during AAPI Heritage Month
-
Now Playing: Patton Oswalt talks new Marvel animated series, 'M.O.D.O.K.'
-
Now Playing: Kids take on current events
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles’ swan song?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 20, 2021
-
Now Playing: Future of entertainment in a post-pandemic world
-
Now Playing: Wilmer Valderrama dishes on new film ‘Blast Beat’
-
Now Playing: Viral YouTube star shares his ‘dadvice’
-
Now Playing: Actress' leading role is a 1st for people on the autism spectrum
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Speaker Pelosi taking Jan. 6 commission ‘one step at a time’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: More violence in Middle East as a Hamas official predicts cease-fire
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Cher moments for her birthday
-
Now Playing: Author Stacey Swann talks about her debut novel, ‘Olympus, Texas’