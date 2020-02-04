NY doctor responds to Trump's suggestion that supplies are being stolen from city hos

More
Dr. Craig Spencer, who battled Ebola in 2014, explains why COVID-19 concerns him more than Ebola and what it’s like being on the front lines in New York City.
6:40 | 04/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NY doctor responds to Trump's suggestion that supplies are being stolen from city hos

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:40","description":"Dr. Craig Spencer, who battled Ebola in 2014, explains why COVID-19 concerns him more than Ebola and what it’s like being on the front lines in New York City.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"69940312","title":"NY doctor responds to Trump's suggestion that supplies are being stolen from city hos","url":"/theview/video/ny-doctor-responds-trumps-suggestion-supplies-stolen-city-69940312"}