Transcript for Outrage over Trump's 'send her back' rally chants

So it is possible that we may have gotten a preview of you know who's 2020 presidential campaign during a rally in north Carolina last night. He continued his attack on freshman congresswomen that was condemned as racist, and it seemed to be a hit with the crowd. Take a look. These left wing ideologs see our nation as a force of evil. The way they speak so badly of our country. They want to demolish our constitution, weaken our military, eliminate the values that built this magnificent country. OMAR has a history of launching vicious anti-semitic screens. So does that chant -- Remind you of anything? Well, it -- it takes this to a different level. Yeah, it does. This is a whole different thing that's happening here. It's a continuation of lock her up, and -- No. This is much -- this is send her back. She's an American citizen. She also escaped violence in Somalia. She's a self-made woman. What the hell did he do except get money from his father? But, you know, there is a lot of -- shouldn't we be worried about this? I mean, there were children in that -- Yes. In there yelling send her back. What is the message? Who are we sending back? What is the message here is the question really, and I pose that to our table, but also to us as Americans. What is this message? What are we saying? Well, it terrified me. I never thought that I would hear those words from the president of the United States of America, the same words that I heard my grandmother subjected to, the same words that I heard -- that have been subjected to, and, you know, federal law says, go back to where you came from, the use of those words is discriminatory when used by a supervisor or a co-worker. You can sue that person or get fired for that. What does it say that the executive in chief of the united States of America is saying it about a congresswoman? I just -- when I think about that, I think he's supposed to be the moral leader of this country. Well, come on. He's supposed to be. He's supposed to be someone that you look up to. That children look up to. Yes. You have a child being egged Yelling, yes. Send her back. We have to be careful holding up our leaders to these standards which we ourselves cannot fit, you know? They're real people. This one is -- I don't know what to say about this one. I have never -- It was really dystopian. I was trying to go out to dinner and ignore politics. My family is in town, and came home and saw it on Twitter and then saw it on TV, and look. Everyone at this table when I think people that watch this show or have ever seen the dumpster fire know I have been one of OMAR's vocal critics regarding Israel and some things I and others interpreted as anti-semitic. You're taking away my agency to make this about policy. You're making this about race, xenophobia, racism. When you are telling any American citizen of a different color than you, to send them back, I too didn't think this is something you would see, especially going into 2020, and let me tell you. Republicans right now, we may be in power and have popularity, and trump's numbers may be very high, but it's my generation going to answer to this. Try serving that to a younger generation when all they see is this kind of crap on TV, and the trump administration, ivanka, Jared because you're in my age range, where are you in this? If my parents were doing this, let me tell you -- Mm-hmm. I don't understand where his safeguards -- apparently his family. It's Republicans to speak now. I don't know what else to say. We have been railing against this guy, and, you know, and the Republican party just falls in line behind him. They don't say anything. Lindsey graham apologizes for him. Mcconnell who has a wife was an immigrant apologizes. How about we should be worried about violence being directed? Let's get to that point because that's really -- and that -- that really does involve people, women in particular, who critique this, which is our right. This is one of the great rights of the United States. You can say what you want to say, okay? He can say what he wants to say, but see, if we say something like that, and it sounds like we're talking about violence, we can get in deep doo-doo. Yeah. He doesn't care or doesn't acknowledge the fact that what he is doing is possibly inviting violence towards these women, and women who are saying this is wrong. I don't like this. No question. This involves every female in this country. Why can't he be brought up on

