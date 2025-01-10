Pamela Anderson opens up about her life-changing role in ‘The Last Showgirl’

The pop culture icon joins “The View” to discuss what she hopes viewers will take away from the film, how she relates to her character, and her decision to go makeup-free.

January 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live