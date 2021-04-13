Transcript for Police say officer who shot Daunte Wright mistook gun for Taser

Protests continued last night in response to the police shooting death of 20-year-old daunte Wright. Minnesota police are investigating the claim that his killing was the result of a 26-year police veteran's mistake. She reached for her gun instead of her taser. Now the body cam video is disturbing, and it's tragic, and it's really all too common, and I hate showing it to you, but I suppose we have to. Take a look. I'll tase you. I'll tase you. Taser, taser, taser. Holy . I just shot him. Is this another tragic mistake or is a 26-year veteran -- should be held to a different standard, joy? What do you think? She was also a trainer of other officers. So are you buying this as a tragic mistake? Right. You know, between the years 2001 and 2009, there were nine similar instances. So it does happen. It has happened, but when I heard she was in the force for 26 years and was training other people, it was, like, really, darling? You don't know what you are doing yet. How could this happen? I mean, if I was stopped for having an air freshener in my car, they would not taser me or shoot me. I know that. I didn't even know that was against the law in that state. I guess it blocks the view or something? If it's so bad, why not put it in every state? But they didn't. So for an air freshener in this case, and a counterfeit $20 bill, two people are dead. I mean, it's just -- and the fact that she's training other officers, all I can say is it's another tragedy that didn't have to happen that has happened, and that it has happened before, and I'm worried about what's going to happen with the George Floyd. Aren't you, whoopi? I'm afraid of that decision because I think if they don't bring in a guilty verdict, we're going to have a lot of trouble in this country. Aren't you scared of that? I am. No. I'm not scared of that. What I'm scared of is my grandson driving his car anywhere. He looks just like daunte. He looks just like him. That's what scares me. The thing that scares me is that people are not screaming what the hell is going on? Because you can't find -- you can find very few cases of white people being shot while driing while being white. Sunny, how do you feel with the explanation of what you are hearing? Is it a tragic accident or is this -- should this be looked at differently? I think it has to be looked at differently. I don't even like the term accident, you know, because I think it almost takes away responsibility from this officer. You're talking about a 26-year veteran. I don't understand how she could have possibly confused as a 26-year veteran, the weight of a gun -- a handgun with the weight of a taser. Officers are trained to put the tasers on their nondominant side, you know, and their handgun on their dominant side to that this type of thing doesn't happen. It's odd to me that she would have confused the two and mishandled the weaponry. It's also interesting to me that she was training another officer in the field when this happened because this notion that you stop an unarmed, black man, a motorist because he had air fresheners dangling from his rear-view mirror, this state is just one of a few states that has that law, and there have been many social justice activists that have pointed to that particular type of law that is frequently, frequently used as a pretext for racial profiling, stopping young, black men in their car. The fact she is training someone and that is the way this traffic stop started tells me a lot. It tells me that this could have been a pretextual stop, a racial profiling stop, and the fact that she's training someone on how to do that is infuriating because I too, whoopi, feel like Gabriel, my son, looks like daunte, and the thought that he has his driver's license, and, you know, gets into his car just to get his car washed and he could end up this way is just -- it's traumatizing. It's traumatizing. As black mothers, we just want to protect our kids just like white mothers. We just want our children to come home to us, and this just -- it just has to stop. I was really -- yesterday I think a lot of viewers were tweeting to me and saying that I just looked really upset yesterday, and I was, and I still am. I'm tired of talking about this kind of thing. It happens way too much. Yeah. Meghan, when you see this, and you know, you know, the rituals that officers have to go through, you know what side your gun is on. You know what side your taser is on. Does this feel like a story or is it possibly a mistake? Well, I echo everything sunny just said about the emotions behind this, and I too am sick of talking about things like this, but I've taken many gun safety courses in my life. I am a gun owner. Ben and I own a lot of weapons. Part of the part of being a responsible gun owner is taking gun safety courses, and I've never fired a taser. I don't own a taser, but we do own a Glock, and let me tell you. A Glock gun -- she was using a Glock 17, and you're right. Any time you're packing or carrying, you carry the gun on your dominant side. A Glock 17 is much heavier than a taser. The Glock has a trigger safety. That means it's a click and then another click. It's a hard gun -- it's a hard gun to -- you have to intentionally be able to shoot it I guess unlike with the taser and the grips on the tasers are different. And also, tasers are neon. They're, like, yellow and green and they're purposely designed so they look different. It is very hard for me in the realm of logic to understand how someone with 26 years of experience on the police force would be able to mix this up. I just don't believe it, and I tried to come up with any scenario in which I did, and I know joy said there were nine instances. That's pretty small when you consider, like, this breadth of how many people are arrested at different times. If we can't have a police officer with 26 years of experience that doesn't understand the difference between the grip and drop safety on a Glock 17 and a taser, then we have more issues than I could even possibly conceive of when it comes to law enforcement. I also want to say one more senator Tim Scott from south Carolina put a bill up last year in 2020 called the justice bill that was all about trying to bring different types of police reform. He had talked to George Floyd's family and it was a Republican bill. Lindsey graham, "Amerikkka's most wanted" -- Mitch Mcconnell, and Ben sasse all came forward in good faith and Democrats said it didn't go far enough. I think we need to come together as a country and politicians on both sides, Tim Scott, and whoever on the left wants to join him. There has to be comprehensive legislation passed now, and yes, it's not going to be perfect for everyone starting out. There's two sides and two different schools of thought, but if we can't get on board with the justice act going forward, I don't know what to do, but politicians and people on capitol hill that are making this partisan, they have got to buck up and do something because this keeps happening over and over and over again, and as both of you said, unarmed black men are being killed for no other reason than the color of their skin and apparently hanging air fresheners in their car, and it's horrific and it's a serious, serious problem in America. And when we come back, we're going to continue to talk about the rest of this because we want to hear from everybody. We'll be right back. Alright, guys, no insurance talk on beach day. -I'm down. -Yes, please. Don't get me wrong, I love my rv, but insuring it is such a hassle. Same with my boat. The insurance bills are through the roof. - -Be cool. I wish I could group my insurance stuff. - Bundle. -The house, the car, the rv. Like a cluster. An insurance cluster. -Woosah. - -I doubt that exists. -It's a bundle! It's a bundle, and it saves you money! Hi. I'm Flo from Progressive, and I couldn't help but overhear... Super fun beach day, everybody. The first ingredient in this clif bar is brown rice syrup, which is another name for sugar. In this kind bar, it's heart-healthy almonds... With the taste of dark chocolate and 75% less sugar than the leading clif bar. Be kind to yourself. (Denise) If your husband gets lung cancer from smoking, be prepared to spend a lot of time together. Just not the way either of you imagined. You can quit. For free help, call 1-800-quit now. Do you struggle with occasional nerve aches, weakness or discomfort in your hands or feet? Introducing Nervive Nerve Relief from the world's number 1 selling nerve care company. As we age, natural changes to our nerves occur which can lead to occasional discomfort. Nervive contains B Complex Vitamins that nourish nerves, build nerve insulation and enhance nerve communication. And, Alpha-lipoic acid, which relieves occasional nerve aches, weakness and discomfort. Live your life with less nerve discomfort with Nervive Nerve Relief. It's very common to have both sensitivity and gum issues. Dentists and Hygienists will want to recommend Sensodyne Sensitivity and Gum. You get the sensitivity relief

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.