The of the day. An Olympian called when buried caused some controversy at the US Olympic trials when she termed her back. While the National Anthem was being played and yesterday congressman Dan Crenshaw joined the chorus of people saying she's got to go. I find it insisting that he's okay it would all of the folks then. Allowed to January 6 to happen. But she's got a doll OK call me crazy take a look at the clip. We don't need more activists athletes say hey you know she should be removed from the team the entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the United States of America. There's a entire point this is the pathology. That occurs when we when we're teaching critical race theory. Yeah into our institutions because critical race theory again. Basically teaches that our institutions. Are racists better systems are deeply racist he can't seem to racism right because it's subtle. But deal and and if you deny it it's because if your wife for agility but you're teaching people this constantly. And this is what her results and results in this than in the in these displays of hatred towards our own country. So they can you continued to do you explain what critical race theory actually ends please. Clinton well critical race theory is something that it's legal theory it's taught actually in law school that was started by Derek bell. Out of Harvard Law School and are there are courses that cover it and it basically. Teaches. How systemic races. Does exist. And it's certainly has infiltrated many of our systems and how the law. Re acts or relates to that issue. It is not anti racism by training. And I and I think you know it's very clear that what Republicans are trying to do is make that the new. Boogie man critical race theory with they don't want people to do is learn about slavery and learn about. Be unfortunate you know history of this country and also learn about anti racism back but this is about. It's so fascinating to me would be as you just mentioned that you have people like Dan Crenshaw and others. That are saying that this athlete because she is an activist athlete something that we've seen. Throughout history with Mohammed Ali and Colin capped her neck and others. You know a that somehow they hate this country and that they should just shut up and dribbled the bottom line is the constitution allows us to do that and I wish I would've seen. Some of this energy from. You know Crenshaw and others when you saw trap supporters. And racists. And an insurrection a storming the capitol and threatening the lives of capitol police officers and and and others that back kind of energy. I would've been appreciated and I guess the constitution. Only applies when you don't want to wearing a mask or when you want to buy guns. Or you know right. Bigs like that. Right so let me just ask you joined. With prince shot is saying it makes any sense. Well you know protests is the very definition of patriotism. It basically is the basis of the country. They were protesting the at the Tea Party and and in the sixties people protested the Vietnam War which Brett wanted to an end and what and now. African Americans are protesting you know that the fact that people do not want to face that racist past T act. And the Dan Crenshaw you mentioned that in the beginning what they then he's okay with some things like I was watching and reading about how Tucker Carlson. Cool to general merely a pig the of the day. He called on the military man who has been who had so many armed. Metals a pig. Not I don't understand why Crenshaw doesn't mention that because I understood for and throughout my life that the Republican Party was very pro military. And so if you are so strong military wanted to mention and that number one thing about this is its complete distraction as usual and now Oregon is on fire the world is burning knock people are not doing enough to combat climate change and we're all going to be in the same situation. I don't hear word one about it. Not weren't wind it should be in the headed for drug struck to planet should be number one and people like Crenshaw should be behind it. Instead of it how distracting us with this nonsensical. An assault Thomas propp who is basically. She's basically doing her patriotic duty by saying I am making appointee that's all she's dealing. Let hurting anybody who. Right. Megan do you think that it Crenshaw has a point with his criticism. Yeah and I agree with him and I just want first and foremost say that Dan Crenshaw as an American hero is navy seal they got his. I blown out among other things and was on. You know navy seal. You know good teams that. And killed terrorists and an incredible thing is defending our nation also in regards to Lee said about the capital he said quote. On Wednesday the capital of the most powerful nation in the world. Has ever known was stormed by an angry mob American surely never thought they agencies such as seen members of congress barricaded. Inside the house chamber capitol police trampled in four Americans dead. A woman was shot near elevated elevator used every day dad or the house floor. It was a display not a patriotism but a frenzy and anarchy is that's what he said about January 6 I don't actually know where everyone's getting that he somehow was okay with that. On the I think in regards to athlete proton staying. I was for the last year and a half hearing every argument possible and understanding why athletes protest in the United States of America out like. Cal called cap and the problem I have this woman is doing is internationally and if anyone just slot Vladimir Putin's recent speech when he met waved president Biden. He's using the propaganda that America is an era redeemable crap hole against us thing you think your country so great over there. Look AB LM look at everything that's happening in your country you don't even treat your people correctly. At the same time where he's literally imprisoning people and we're having our enemy is and propaganda dictators. Using our own propaganda against us which in turn tendons were real national security rest. Whether problem what this says. They don't understand why we all can't have shared experiences in this space or have our own stories because for some reason my relationship with the flag. Isn't allowed anymore my love of of the American flag my love of the national and and I know that it's very triggering for people and people get very upset when I talk about my dad for whatever reason which is why. Really stop doing on the show unless it's really meaningful to me but when I was growing up every year on Christmas he would tell me a story about when he was in prison being tortured. And his cellmate and man named Mike Chris Gent. Had Sony American flag using scraps of material he found in prison. Into his prison guard in every warning they would say this at the pledge of allegiance to. What was sewn into his prison garb one day the Vietnamese captors found that it beat the living crap out of my Christian. To the point that his eyes and his body was so badly injured that he could barely move. And this decades that he was able to move again to one of the first thing my Christian started doing he started reselling the American flag into his prison garb so his cell mates could say. That pledge of allegiance and remember what they were doing and what they were fighting for in prison for America so excuse me if I don't think some of these athletes are representing America and the same way in for some of us. I will die for so I will die on this hill that is not appropriate or patriotic to go to a foreign country where he spoke to represent in America. An act like it's just about you it's not about you it's about all of us. I think she is also a veteran I'm going to double check that. I'm we are we moving. Okay Sarah where you who in in all of this with. Miss Mary well I when I was little bragging that most of us. I had a dream that I would somebody go to the Olympics and where they USA in the flag and it was a bit operational but. I always dreamt of hearing that amp Simon and standing there proudly but I have very different experience in this country ending when Barry and I think. I'm kind of what Megan's alluding to I think there's actually room for all of it in this country and that's the beauty is that. It's a massive country with a lot of different people when and a lot of different experiences. I'm by the way Wenzel father was an eye rack he served and I racked. But I think. In the most patriotic thing you can do the -- thumb and the flat are symbolic of a greater country. A great pool of people from different walks of life. But what's really patriotic to me is to become. A hugely a huge contributor as as a member of society recently networks and gives back. And when Barry's also done that when you look at all she did she had an 8015. And continued to go all the way through college she had multiple part time jobs to support that she also trained. To deal leveled an Olympian which takes a lot of time she's barely making ends meet paying off her bills. And down while doing that she always learned from her dad that she went to invest in her culture so she started going to freedom schools on weekends to lurk. To learn black history. And needs freedom schools are free schools that teach African American history. She also felt it important to visit a plantation and is triggering without what she wanted to get there and understand. They history. So for not making much money this platform became her currency it became her why. And I think when people question what people are doing whether it's kneeling holding a fist turning away from a fact a flag they need to focus more on. Why they're doing that and to represented of print shop who says you know. It this is the basic thing of an Olympian to represented the country. Quinn dairy is representing the country she's questioning an American anthem that mean he doesn't represent all people in the country. Well then one of the jays sent and the upcoming days we'll play you the American anthem. And lets you see what you think of it 'cause this stuff and that that makes it a little bit. Tough to take what you know what this is America and both people have the right to do exactly what they did it.

