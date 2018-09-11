Transcript for President Trump distances himself from Whitaker

It's Friday. I know. Feels like the midterms were a year ago. I mean, every week with trump is like a year. Yeah. By the way, speaking of him, he's suddenly very willing to talk to the folks he calls the enemy of the people. He held his second press conference in three days just a few minutes ago. He was asked about firing Jeff sessions and appointing Matthew G. Whitaker, who conveniently called the Russia investigation a witch hunt. How nice for trump. Watch. I didn't speak to Matt Whitaker about it. I don't know Matt Whitaker. Matt Whitaker has a great reputation and that's what I wanted. I know nothing. I never saw him. He picked him. You remember George papadopoulos was the coffee boy. Yeah. Paul manafort, Paul who? The minute he starts distancing himself and don't know who that is, it's the kiss of death. Why does he do that, why? Because he's been advised that it's totally legal and constitutional to appoint this guy who was the chief of staff as his acting attorney general instead of just sort of elevating rod Rosenstein. And now he's hearing from not only democratic lawyers, he's hearing from Republican and conservative lawyers that maybe there could be a legal challenge. If, let's say, this guy fires Mueller, then there would be a legal challenge to that and I don't think he wants any part of it. Then he can say I didn't fire Mueller, he did. He doesn't want any part of it. It's a strategy he's used before. According to "The Washington post" he's met with Whitaker a dozen times. Whitaker said in 2015 that the Russians never interfered with the election. That caused me to pause. Even if you're in the interim time, you still have all the powers of the attorney general and this is probably the most important time to be the attorney general because the Mueller investigation, the results are going to come out before we know it. I think he's irritated that in less than 24 hours so much has come out on Whitaker. There's so much tape because he was a contributor to CNN and he gave a bunch of opinions. I mean, there's video of him selling bathtubs. There's just a lot coming out -- Is that what he did before this? That the federal trade commission called a scam, kind of like Trump University. Yeah. It was shut down by the ftc last year in order to pay $26 million supplement, et cetera. So he's also dirty hands a little bit there. But we're not talking about how Democrats won over the congress. He's hedging the narrative in the media and it's brilliant because we're not talking about that anymore and I think that he's raging against Jim Acosta and April Ryan who are once again talking about -- it plays really well to his base and obviously creates this war that's just going to continue but it's really, really brilliant messages because it totally changes the the fact that he should take a warning from what happened in congress. He's been bullying Jeff sessions for over a year. You know the president is going to be thinking about what happens when he removes him, when he gets up in the morning and when he goes to bed at night and now he's saying this is someone he doesn't even know. You would think there would have been a little more thought put into this part of the process and who this person's going to be. I guarantee there are going to be people out there -- He's used all his relatives. There's nobody left. That's a good point. Well, you know, Tiffany is in law school. How about baron? I do think there's something to be said about the cynicism of the timing of all this, that it took him just a few hours after the election to put into motion a decision that he's obviously been thinking about for months and months and months but that he knew would affect the elections. I also think he's irritated as hell that the elections are not over. We're still seeing results trickle in and they're going for the Democrats on a lot of them. My home state, I don't know what the hell I'm going to get a new senator, honestly. The Democrat in Arizona is ahead. By like 2,000 votes at the moment but it's very, very, very tight. But again, like, I'm with you on the timing though because when votes haven't even been completely counted and we don't know what's going on in Florida and Arizona and a few other places -- Georgia. The timing is bizarre. But I really would like to know who my senator is going to be. Maybe we will never know who my next senator is going to be. I'm irritated. In Florida there are six races going to a recount, and I think this is all about democracy and we need to make sure every single vote gets counted. People need to be able to trust their elections. Of course. They're working on it. I think every vote should be counted, I'm just irrationally irritated that I don't know who my senator is. There's a lot of fighting going on in some of these states. You want to hear about real fighting? What? Trump was also asked about kellyanne Conway's husband George calling Whitaker's appointment unconstitutional. Watch this. You mean Mr. Kellyanne Conway? He's just trying to get publicity for himself. Why don't you do this, why don't you ask kellyanne that question, all right? She might know him better than me. I really don't know the guy. You know, Meghan, how would your husband like it, Mr. Meghan McCain? I don't think he cares about that -- He'd love it. It's so funny last night, it's so funny, my husband and I went out last night and we were talking right before and he goes, god, can you imagine having a relationship like kellyanne and George? I couldn't. It is so important for me to feel like my husband is on my team and I'm on his team. I remember they did an interview together, I believe it was with "The Washington post," where kellyanne Conway was trying to leak information about her husband to the journalist but the interview was already on the record and the interviewer was like, this is on the record, so that fake leaking you're trying to do on your husband -- you have a relationship where you're trying to leak stuff on your husband. I would never have sex with him, ever. James Carville and Mary matalin who are on very opposite sides, they've been married now for like over two decades. And they have a successful marriage. They're not leaking information in the press to one another. I think it's actually kind of impressive that kellyanne Conway's husband feels confident enough in their relationship that he can come out against her boss. That to me says that -- I actually disagree with that. This is one where I do agree with what the president just said there. If it weren't for kellyanne -- if it weren't that he were kellyanne's husband, we wouldn't even be talking about him. He's a lawyer, a very successful lawyer. A very well respected lawyer. There are a lot of well rrpted lawyers, thousands. We would not be talking about him today. I'm in agreement with calling George Conway Mr. Kellyanne Conway if we can call Jared Mr. Ivanka Trump. After trump is out like in a month -- Wait, can I just get this straight? I want to circle back because I don't understand. If your husband, if Steve was leaking information to a "Washington post" reporter, you would still have sex with him? He's too drowsy to give information. I'm sorry, leaking stuff about your husband and you're still okay with it? I call such bull you know what on this. I'm sorry, thank you, ma'am. If my husband was leaking stuff about me to a journalist, we're still cool with it? Come on, guys, it's Friday. Give me a break. Married people can stand on their own and they should. Manny, you can leak stuff about her. Married people should be able to stand as individuals on their own. Yeah, that research -- We just had the Florida election. My fiance was supporting Desantis very strongly, raised a lot of money. I'm not talking about I'm different -- Let me tell you about my point and then we can go back to leaking information. I went for Gillum and we talked about it. We had a conversation, a civilized conversation. I told him my reasons, he told me his reasons and we respected each other. At the end of the day supporting each other is more important than -- She's making a stronger point -- Thank you. You're making a stronger point because of the leaking. A different point I should say, not a stronger point. After trump is out of the white house which should be coming soon because I've been making know serenas. I'm not a particularly religious person but in this case I'm lighting candles. Who do you think will be divorced first, he and Melania or Mr. And Mrs. Kellyanne Conway? That's terrible. One thing I don't do is get into people's marriages because -- It's just a game. God, no one is going to die. Probably Melania and president trump. We've been talking about the Conway marriage the entire segment. Apparently you can leak information about your spouse all you want and it ain't no problem. Not in my house, man.

