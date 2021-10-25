Priyanka Chopra Jonas on joining ‘Matrix’ franchise and working with Keanu Reeves

She tells "The View" what it means to be cast as Sati in "The Matrix Resurrections" and shares how Jada Pinkett Smith helped her cope with coming back to a set for the first time since the pandemic.

