Transcript for Protesters turn backs on Bloomberg

So candidate Mike Bloomberg, he was in Selma also, but he got a different reception. See the people standing with their backs to him. There are people standing -- yes, with their backs to him. I saw this over the weekend and I thought this was really damning for Mike Bloomberg. Another person you were talking about who did years and years of work in politics to be 7 out of 10 voters told exit poll researchers that they held an unfavorable opinion of him. No other candidate than him had higher than 50% unfavorables. This is bad going forward and I want to know what Mike Bloomberg's path is if he doesn't get any delegates on super Tuesday which it looks like he won't. He says he won't get out of the race no matter what. I think it would be conducive if you're this committed to beating president trump which he claims he is to get out of the race and give your billions and billions and huge piles of money to the candidate I think is best which I'm sure isn't Bernie Sanders. If you're polling this low, again, 7 out of 10 unfavorable is really bad. 7 out of 10? I caution these politicians, stop trying to show up at the black church on a Sunday when you never been at the black church before. People are tired of that. You've got to be there for the community. Don't try to go to the black church. The one thing I will say is does he not show up because then you're Bernie not showing up. You don't show up in the church. You just -- you know -- We don't know that he's never showed up. We don't know that he's never. I'm saying the black church is a place that historically, yes, is a place where there's voter registration and a place that we do talk about politics. We do that at my church, but again, you can't just show up and not really be invested in the community from day one. I want his money to show up because he's done a lot of good things with his money particularly in the last few years since leaving. He's been amazing on climate change. Incarceration. Incarceration, social justice, against guns. Mike maybe not for president but we'll take your cash. He's going to continue to --

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.