So in the wake of the horrific killings in Atlanta that left six Asian women dead the House Judiciary Committee. Held a hearing yesterday to confront the growing anti Asian bias in America. And just one Ron Johnson was about to win the most racist statement of the month award chip rise snatched it away from him watch. Victims of race based violent. And their families deserve justice we believe in justice. And there's old sayings in taxes about you know Fonda all the ribbon taxes and get a taller tree my concern about this hearing. Is that it seemed to want to venture into the policing of rhetoric. In a free society. Free speech arm. And a wave from the rule of law and taken out bad. So apparently. Chip thinks that's his mask is a channel strap OK I so I was had very happy when New York congresswoman grace Meng Latin had to take a look. President. And your party and your colleagues. Can talk about issues with any other country that you want. What you're capped it duet by putting a bold on the. Eight merit in Oakmont country on our parents aren't. This hearing was to address armor and art community. I don't solution we take our toys away. So on do you think that chipper as rant is a reflection of what's happening in the country right now. Honestly I hope not I hope it's a reflection of a very stupid. Man who somehow turned and and I hearing. That anti Asian American hate on it being about himself and Texas and it was a once added. That was very hard to watch very hard to understand. How in the hell when you are hearing against. Discrimination. You'll somehow managed to equate just ask to a lynching. Is is beyond. Me human comprehension. But you think OK so those Manning makes no sense. He's truly stupid he's making good about himself he's now talking about policing rhetoric in the middle of there's discrimination. Hearing we just seeing eight people get killed in this week and Asian discrimination and hate acts. The goal ought you know spike up all over the country. And then you realize what what do you expect to believe I'm being. Who really doesn't even know what has knows it's me he can't even Wear a mask. Really my only hope is that he does a better job wearing has on the web and he does wearing his mask. Because I was among its Ambien does everything about it that. Is is we get does but I I congratulate him. For stealing be worse politician from Texas award from Ted Cruz this month. How right okay so sunny what should be done about it should we haven't shouldn't be sanctioned. Well I I I certainly think he should be sanctioned I mean I think what's sad is that he's one of the top Republicans on the judiciary council right in. And at what he was saying in an assessing these glorifying lynching at an anti Arab discrimination. I'm hearing and what was just. I really disconcerting and disheartening. As that he was. Sort of hiding behind this banner of free speech and don't we see that very often we see people hiding. Trying to sort of high racism behind this banner of free speech. It's not about free speech it's it's not a you know you don't have the right to be racists you don't have the right. Two to use racist rhetoric and that's what people are doing they are putting targets on the backs of our fellow Americans on the backs of our fellow. Asian Americans think about the statistics me Asian hate crimes have spiked 150%. 150%. Since the pandemic began that is not a coincidence it is directly related. Two people using rhetoric like the Wuhan virus like the China. Virus like the Chinese virus and people need to stop using. That rhetoric it is directly related and there is no excuse for it and they're certainly isn't any excuse for coming from the pillars of our government. This speckled. All right. That's I strength. So I had to write Sara I mean what I think the boys agenda was yesterday. Well it's I have no idea but I it's clear that he didn't know what was on the agenda for this hearing because the hearing was on discrimination and violence in in his own words he says. That is he's worried this is a policing on rhetoric no it's about discrimination and violence and hate crimes many goes on to say. And this is pulling away from the wall of wind taking out bad guys. No that's exactly why we're here at some out bad guys so he was completely confusing as you tried to follow at that they when he talks about taking the rope. And get a tall tree in it's an old saying in Texas. Let me just some pack a few things that's not an old saying in Texas that comes from a great country philosopher named Toby to east and it's a song is from two dozen killed called. Beer for my courses which also recommends feeding beard a courses which I also strongly discourage. Tell me keep us from Oklahoma not Texas and represented a check. Wright is also not from Texas he's from Maryland and Virginia so now that we've got that it of the way. I'm curious if this was putting its. Best stepped forward to hearing in this is when he sat in front of his colleague says sunny often reference I'm wondering what the quiet sat beside says behind closed doors. This reminded me of someone taking the might get a wedding in congratulating every other couple in the room so I have. No idea what was going on what was on his agenda idol. Yeah what about those country music philosophers and it's very American gas now so I'm. The idea what could be done about this. Yet Toby Keith also said we'll put a boot and arraf says the American way I love Toby Keith I don't know what Toby Keith have to do it that's but Laver. Look hey Knoll and like Chevrolet I'm very disappointed. And also equally confused by this and I think it and eagle our occasion of lynching whether BN countries on our you know on that congressional whereas. Highly inappropriate and as tasteful. Actually got congressman Ted Lou had the best respond he said quote the largest mass flinching in the United States history was against Chinese immigrants. I served on active duty in US military to defend Roy is right to say stupid racist stuff I just wish he would stop doing it he's actually referring. To the Chinese massacre of 1871. When a mob of 500 white Californians. Went into old Chinatown and murdered 21 eat Chinese immigrants so that's a moment I think when we think of lynching we think of you know African Americans which is obviously a big part. The dark side and you know horrific evils of American history but it's also. You know about Asian Americans as well and there is a history of lynching Asian Americans in the United States America I think. All people are Republicans in particular there's a very. Is sensitive and emotional time for the Asian American community United States we are seeing is huge spike in hate crimes I watched. The video on TV yesterday where people were talking about how Asian Americans are feeling is so unsafe they don't they don't want to go outside they're buying. Guy ends in in of the largest numbers that we've seen in years. And I think we need to understand have sensitivity that. People are scared they're in pain it was just a giant massacre that was directed specifically at Asian American women. And we need to be very sensitive and an understanding. Date this have to stop and we need you as the congresswoman said look for solutions instead of blaming the fires of intolerance and fear and and and disappoint in the in this rat. Eric from ham. I can't all right I'm by the way Elaine Chao Mitch McConnell why it was the transportation secretary and the trop. Has come out against these so I'm against his violence. And maybe a day late and a dollar short but she said it.

