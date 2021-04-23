Transcript for Rep. Cori Bush on the treatment of Black girls as adults in America

Sunny, you have the next question. Congresswoman, 16-year-old ma'khia Bryant was shot and killed by a police officer on the same day the chauvin verdict was announced. Yesterday on -- even though Ohio is a stand your ground state and allegedly she was surrounded by older women who apparently had been harassing her for a few days. Yesterday on the show I talked about the adultization of black girls. How much do you think that contributes to the overall problem and tragic outcomes like hers and how can we finally make it clear that our kids are just that, kids? Absolutely. Kids. You know, we -- our children oftentimes have to grow up so fast and it's because we live in a society that sees us as either angry or a threat. They don't see our -- they don't see our shine and our brilliance and our excellence, they don't see our beauty first. You know, we have to prove that while other communities are able to be there first and have to prove otherwise. I do believe that it can also happen younger. Like I brought up Ayana stanley-jones earlier and there are other young girls who have lost their lives as well and didn't have to do anything. There was no situation, you know, I think when we -- when we step up like I'm looking at so many women who look like me, black women and then also brown women who have decided our indigenous communities who have decided to run for office on local level, state level and federal levels who are leading organizations and who are doing great work, even from where you sit, who are able to put our voices forward to show something different and I'll say this and I won't speak long on it but went to a community within my straight that told me that book people don't come here. Black people don't come here. Black people don't live here. I went there anyway and after I gave my speech they gave me a standing ovation and this lady rubbed me by the hand and was this whole situation but she just wanted to kno we've never been exposed to anyone black before. That's not true so being exposed to one another, making sure that people see us and not changing would we are, to make them see us, is important. Well, I have to say, I just love your passion, congresswoman. I'm happy that you're in the position that you're in to fight for what's right. Thank you so much for being here today, congresswoman Cori bush, we'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.