Transcript for Rep. Mike Kelly on Pennsylvania reopening, hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19 recovery

Thank you. You tested positive for -- you're welcome -- for Corona 19 back in March and you were one of the lucky ones that survived this. You didn't need to be hospitalized, but the virus is no joke. Do you think that governors and various people are not cognizant of how hard this is? I mean, would you wish this on anybody to get Corona? No, of course not, I wouldn't wish it on anybody, but by the same token, when you look at Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania and what governor wolf did, kind of was defying the odds or the data that was already presented as to which part of the state -- it's a big state. Certain parts there were very little and one of the areas was the one I represent. I went through it and by the way, I did take hydroxychloroquine. I took it very early. My doctor prescribed it for me and I got through the coronavirus. But once you get back on your feet, I think it's just who we are as a people. We want to get back to work. We want to get outside. We want to be able to see people. And the idea behind it is you do something that's very smart and very safe. We have the ability to work within the parameters of what's been outlined, being safe, being cognizant of the fact that when we come in contact with other people, we have to be careful. In my case, I didn't go out for a month, stayed home, still very limited to those who we are see. Then it comes down to -- in the constitution -- I go to mass every day. I cannot go to mass right now even though I go to a very big we're still in a lockdown period, so I want to see things start to function within the parameters of what's safe and what's smart for every single American. Congressman, this is Meghan. You are 72 years old and you are a type 2 diabetic, so that puts you in a category of those who are particularly vulnerable to this virus. Can you walk us through your symptoms, how sick you were, and how quickly did this disease come on to you? Yeah, you know, Meghan, that's really a good point because I thought at first I just had some strain of the flu. I didn't really recognize it as something that I hadn't had before. My wife though was very aware of it and said you know what, you're sleeping with two blankets on, you're still cold, you're not eating, you have no sense of taste, and when you sleep you're sleeping like 16 to 18 hours a day and you're still tired. Now, fortunately I didn't have the respiratory problem, but I got to my doctor in butler here. He very quickly got me tested. I went into the butler hospital drive-through, got tested. Within 24 hours they told me, listen, you have the virus, so what we want you to do is stay home and we'll prescribe stuff. So a z-pak which most people use and then the hydroxychloroquine, I took it. So maybe that reduced the effects on me, but I didn't have the respiratory part which is a real blessing. Did you just say that you took the hydroxychloroquine? My sound is a little weird. Yes, ma'am. Yes, I took it. Wow. I can't believe anybody with a brain would take that stuff, but you seem like an intelligent guy. You're a representative in congress. Why would you take that drug? There are terrible consequences. I appreciate, that's your view, that's not my view. And we're on "The view." Had but let me say this to you. In my case, I can't say definitively that's what cured me but I can say definitively that I took it and I can say that I went through a period of time that I was sick. I came out of it within about nine days and then I self-quarantined for another month on top of that. So if you stay within the parameters of what's the guidance and if you're smart about what you do, you stay safe, you keep other people safe by staying away from them, I don't think there's anything stupid about that. I still think I'm a relatively pretty intelligent guy, but I don't tell anybody there's a one size fits all. I say go to the doctors that you have faith in, listen to what they say. If your doctor says don't take it, then don't take it. My doctor thought, you know what, we have something that we think could possibly work and give it to you. We're getting all kinds of strange things in my ear. Sunny, can you hear me? Yes, I can hear you, whoop. Okay, it's your turn now, babe. Okay. Congressman, you know, last July you got a lot of flack for saying they talk about people of color, I'm a person of color, I'm white, I'm an anglo Saxon. Your fellow people of color, African-Americans, they make up about 12% of the population in Pennsylvania. An overwhelming number of those black pennsylvanians are essential workers, yet they represent 30% of the coronavirus cases. Given what you went through with this virus, congressman, including losing about 30 pounds, why are you in favor of opening up the state with no real federal plan? Well, I think, sunny, I think there are plans in place and there are guidelines that we would stay within. I have great faith in the American people. I think we're very smart. I think once we're aware of the dangers, then we can work within those parameters. My real question was or my concern was questioned a governor who was saying, no, this is the way it's going to take place. Now, the district that I represent, most of the counties with the exception of butler county went from being red to yellow. Butler county was not included in the yellow which gave you a partial opening up. And when the question came down, so why are we staying shut down in butler county, the governor's answer was because we're looking at the data and other conditions, this was my decision. Then it comes down to, look, there's a constitution that really does allow us to do certain things and really gives us great privileges that no place else in the world has. In fact, in a couple days we're going to have the memorial day commemoration. It's not a celebration of the beginning of summer. It's about those who gave their lives that we could celebrate and that we could enjoy the greatest democracy in the greatest nation the world's ever known. So my question was always do you really believe that this is a nanny state, that people on their own can't determine, work within the guidelines. I can tell you small businesses, they adjust all the time to conditions that change. There's no one size fits all, but if there's regulations put in place, we can work within those regulations. For instance, where I'm at now in Sharon, Pennsylvania, if I walk across the street I'm in Ohio. In Ohio you don't have to wear a mask. You can go and get your hair cut today. You can go to restaurants today. That's just across the street. So when you back it off, say well, the governors have great executive powers and I respect that but the other question comes at what point, at what point do we trust the American people to be not only safe but smart and do the right thing for the right reasons. I think it comes down to basic constitutional values. Congressman, this is Meghan. I believe that a culture war is raging in this country over the re-opening of the economy, and it's raging in your home state of Pennsylvania as well where governor Tom wolf has been criticized by conservatives for re-opening too slowly. I want to know what you think of that, and when you see the protestors across the country who I think are just god-fearing, god, tax paying Americans who simply want to go back to work and feed their families and are willing to maybe take some risks to do that rather than go bankrupt and starve. Every single penny that either your local government, state government or federal government spends comes out of the pockets of some hard working American taxpayer. When people aren't working, when businesses aren't open, the revenue streams dry up. Now, I'm going to go back to what I said earlier, let's do what's smart and what's safe. Let's work within the parameters, the guidelines that are set out to make sure that if you need to wear a face mask, wear a face mask. If you need to have on rubber gloves, put on the gloves. If you're sick, stay home, wash your hands, keep your hands away from your face forever. Listen, I group up with a set of parents that were constantly worried about our well-being. They're the ones that taught us how to do these things. They were reinforced as we went to school and as we become adults and raise our families, we instill those same values, those same ideas in our children. So when you look at Pennsylvania, really, Pennsylvania had the opportunity -- it's a big state. Philadelphia, completely different. Erie, Pennsylvania, we had hardly any cases of the virus and very few deaths, never had an overload in our hospital. Why do we use a one size fits all? I think it's better, give the American people the rules, the guidelines, tell them how to operate and they will operate safely and smartly. Congressman? Yes. One would always hope that was the case, but as we know, human beings are human beings and they don't always follow the rules or do the things they're supposed to do, but we're very glad that you came. Thanks for coming, and we'll be

