Transcript for Rep. Pramila Jayapal says ’it’s possible’ Mitch McConnell will push Trump conviction

So let me ask you this question because the house is expected to vote later today to impeach president trump. I don't even like saying the words president trump Frankl I've avoided it for four years, you know, for inciting violence against the government of the United States. My question to you, one simple question, do you think Mitch Mcconnell will influence the senators -- enough senators to vote to convict? What is your take on that? I think it's possible. This is moving very, very fast, and as you have seen, we will have Republicans voting with us as we impeach the president of the United States for the second time, and that is significant, including the number three Republican Liz Cheney, and her voice is very important. So I do hope we have several Republicans, not just five, but maybe a dozen or more that join at that point I have seen how Mitch Mcconnell's tenor has changed as more of the footage comes out about law enforcement being attacked, about the nature of these insurrectionists, everything that happened. So I do think there are more and more senators considering voting to convict, and then hopefully a vote with a simple majority to disallow the president from running for any office ever Congresswoman, representative Cori bush has introduced a measure on the house floor for Republican colleagues who objected to the election be expelled from congress. Senator Whitehouse is among them, as are others. They're pushing for action to target Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley in particular. Do you believe their fate should be left to congress or their constituents should vote them out if they see fit? Well, again, I think there is a clause in the 14th amendment, but I think we have to craft it very narrowly to make sure it applies to the people who are insurrectionists and who have been, you know, who have been inciting violence, and I think that the way in which we do that is important because obviously there are many times when people have procedural ways to object to things, this was a completely different situation, and I just think we need to be careful to craft it very carefully. Well, congresswoman, thank you. We want you to feel better and get well soon. And come back and see us when you do. I'd love to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.