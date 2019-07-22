-
Now Playing: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: Trump's comments 'beneath the office of the presidency'
-
Now Playing: Here's how the first Democratic debate in Miami went
-
Now Playing: 3 dogs die after being left in hot car by owner
-
Now Playing: 3 young brothers start candle company to buy themselves toys and help the homeless
-
Now Playing: College student found dead, foul play suspected
-
Now Playing: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says Trump is 'inciting racism and bigotry' for 'political gain'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard calls Harris' exchange with Biden at debate 'underhanded'
-
Now Playing: Marchers protest against Puerto Rico's governor
-
Now Playing: President Trump denies Iran has captured 17 CIA spies
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico protests heat up as governor refuses to resign
-
Now Playing: Luis Miranda on why Puerto Rico's protests are an important moment in history
-
Now Playing: Hyena beats the heat in Denver Zoo
-
Now Playing: Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation
-
Now Playing: 17 US spies captured by Iran could be sentenced to death
-
Now Playing: Bobcat kittens play on Arizona resident's wall
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Vanished: Have you seen these missing people?
-
Now Playing: Deputy responding to domestic call dies in crash
-
Now Playing: Man dies after wave breaks his neck, wife says
-
Now Playing: Great white shark snags fish off boy's fishing line
-
Now Playing: Marvel announces new superhero movies