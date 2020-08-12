Report claims Trump declined vaccine order

"The View" co-hosts react to a New York Times report that the Trump administration passed on the chance to buy more doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which the White House has since denied.
7:29 | 12/08/20

Report claims Trump declined vaccine order

