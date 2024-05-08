Ricky Martin talks 'Palm Royale' season finale, 25 years of 'Livin' La Vida Loca'

The Grammy winner on venturing into comedy and how he related to his character’s sexuality struggles.

May 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live