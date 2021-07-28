Transcript for Robin Roberts on her show ‘Turning the Tables’ and Simone Biles’ Olympics withdrawal

GMA anchor Robin Roberts has injuries some of the biggest names in the world but. She's putting herself in the hot seat on her new series turning the tables with Robin Roberts. Please welcome back the famous and fabulous and amazing Robin Roberts and Sarah has the first question. Robin it's so nice to have you here how are you doing first of all. I had. Favored. Well I loved back well I was watching like so many people in ridding free guest hosting Jack pretty. And people love ya the reviews weren't knee saying look so relaxed and right at home how you feeling on the inside. Oh my goodness that it's wet like Sarah I have had a great time and the bucket list I don't when the approached me about doing it and I'm like you've seen me on celebrity jeopardy if I was really bad and I guess they discount that. It was really really a lot of nerve wracking and it was just me listings or myself. What I say other people picture outside your comfort zone that's what I did and I'm so glad that I did it. Well Robin I feel like every wine is a fan of jeopardy it's like an American past time that you actually had a genuine friendship when Alex trim back who acquires. Tragically died from pancreatic cancer in November and you said that the spirit of Alex was very much. On the sat can you tell us. How. Are Meghann as soon as you sat in the studio. There bee champ pretty family. And there are a family Mike Richards executive producer writers. And it's just. This is that he is still there in many ways and in fact when I went into the writers' room that day but we're better. Going to take all the all the episodes. Because there there there meticulous about the clues that they get and so we go through it. And what other riders a woman she started crying and I said what she said I was sitting in the shareware Alex normally sat and she just felt and knowing that. We knew each other and that we have walked a similar path with our our our health issues. And it also album. Picture of their mobs have the studio. So that now suddenly hits the biggest hurdle that you would ever imagine. But just so grateful to the jeopardy family these staff and crew are keeping his legacy alive as they have. And for tolerating all the gas photos that they have as well. Well good morning. My soul all right just wanted to say that because you just became a member of our illustrious organization out kappa alpha sorority incorporated. So welcome. And that let me ask you this Robin you start your career as a sports reporter. And you along with your GMA Good Morning America colleagues are covering the Olympics and talking about the Olympics every day. Some all miles is as we just discussed decided to withdraw from the team competition and all around finals. To focus on her mental health and we've been seeing a lot of that lately right we saw with Naomi Osaka as well protecting her mental health. What do you think this means for Simone and other athletes. Then think you for asking a Q and the discussion that you ladies had earlier. I had a discussion with Michael. And George off camera. We don't we weren't saying I don't. I hugged and we. That's why I'm hoarse from firms framing an act also passionate about this. Q. So mama. I'm too. Old to edit I agree what much of what the question that you are having. This big staged rehearsed assay mind mental well being my mental health happening efforts. And what would Sarah said as well and others remain what she was going to attempt to do if your head is not hit. You could seriously injure yourself and also how she was sincere. In what to put her teammates in the Basque boys went to answer questions. I think what this does and it it encouraged. Just goes to have that. The courage to step up the talk we had Dominique Dawes who was part of the 96. Gymnastics team that won gold medal in our gold medal in Atlanta. And she said she had a similar situation in 2000. But she couldn't articulate she couldn't there was no one for her to Cohen talked to him. And she really feels as ideal and others that this really and what Naomi Egypt first. That they're saying putting their hands up and going my you know self care is not being selfish. And I really applaud. That they are doing that opening up a much needed dialogue. About mental well this if she had pulled a heavy. She broke you know we'd be the first ones and understand it just because you can't see each. And issue a challenge some what is going through an elite athlete or anybody in any walk of life when they're going to these kind of issues. We've got to talk about it we gotta get out there and and she has laid the platform. To have that discussion. I a 100% agree with everything you're saying Robin it's so important and as all eyes are on the games Tokyo just setting new record of covic cases in the last 24 hours. While here at home we battle a fourth wave. It's something we talk about here almost daily and you cover morning after morning what is it gonna take to get this country back in the right direction. Rarely had the CDC director and doctor Wilensky honor our show this morning. It's going to take people believing the science. And yes and my frustrated like everybody else oh lead vaccinated and to be told and that a certain area I don't gonna have to mascot in doors again to well liked at no. But I understand the science changes and that. Big kit information they based on data. And that's what makes these are guidelines have to be reexamined from time to time this frustrating what is it would take it's gonna take out more people. Coming vaccinated. And I know that what we're going through right now it's not in that. Those people who do not want to get vaccinated they hear the recent news about those of us at our kids still. Become. Objected and cause the transmission. But the doctors all insist the experts all insists that if you are vaccinated. It's still increases your chances and if you do my doctors at the same thing to me if for some reason I do. Of the composite. That it will be less serious and if I had not become vaccinated so let's at a table. Talk about it let's get together let's you don't if you have a family member and we have some extended family members you don't wanna get vaccinated will ring in yellow and orange make them feel like they're evil that we asked what OK what's your hesitation here talk. We got a great you know that. And our separate quarters and get angry at one another church but I understand. The difference is that we have to try and bring people together. Where are able to give them information that they can make informed decisions for themselves but we've got to get more people vaccinated that's why we're in the situation that were in now. And it. Robin let's talk about your new show which is streaming today I'm dizzy plus it's called turning the tables. Tell everybody about it and what what what can we expect to see here. You know what joy into blue. I love. It all or episode. Dynamic. Creative. Multi generational multi. Facet women. That I had I had the privilege to talk with and we have heard it my producers and and that they were giving me a rap at because we must. We've got to get on a start but another episode. It was real conversations. Yell at you had this to. What I really appreciate it was like not just a hockey. Hubert listening to one another. And we emerge is allowing our stories to be told. And I am just so incredibly grateful and excited and it's awful. This is beautiful did say that I'm. And I love that after all this time but I've been doing with in this industry. But I still get excited I still get excited and this one really has been special to me it truly is. Let you know we love avenue so we'll take you out you can talk to any of us and we'll talk to you will do anything we love avenue Robin thank you. For common to us be sure to check out. Robin on weekday mornings on Good Morning America and her new show turning the tables streaming on Disney plus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.