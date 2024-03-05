RuPaul on his journey to fame, 25 years of sobriety and the impact of ‘Drag Race’

RuPaul tells “The View” about opening up in his new memoir “The House of Hidden Meanings,” how his struggles have shaped him and what he wants young people to learn from drag.

March 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live