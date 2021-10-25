‘Rust’ shooting death brings calls for change

As more information comes to light after the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin&rsquo;s film, &quot;The View&quot; co-hosts and Gretchen Carlson question how this could happen.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live