Transcript for Sen. Amy Klobuchar details moment rioters breached the Capitol

Senator Amy klobuchar was evacuated from the capitol when domestic terrorists staged their armed insurrection yesterday, but got back to business until the wee hours of the morning certifying President-Elect Biden's win. Please welcome senator Amy good morning. Oh, hi, whoopi. Thank you for having me on. There was a horrendous day, which all of you have captured in the first part of the show here. Just something that was heartbreaking for our country, frightening for our country that this mob of people could literally take over the capitol in what I consider to be an insurrection, and all of course, all of course, incited by Donald Trump himself. His words and it's, like, the evidence is right there in front of you when he said, fight like hell in his speech as he pushed them down the capitol when he said, be there. He puts out on Twitter, it will be wild. He wanted this to happen, and it Senator, it is good to see you, and we're glad to hear you're safe after the events of yesterday, but as the top Democrat on the panel overseeing the electoral college count, you were in the senate chamber when the rioters breached the capitol. Can you take us back and tell us what that moment and the next several hours were like for you? Well, I had just completed my speech which was about the state of Arizona actually taking on Ted Cruz, this ridiculous argument he was making, and so I was very focused on that and getting as many votes as we could to make sure that Joe Biden and kamala Harris had firm support as we go into their inauguration. So all of a sudden they said, there's a breach, and within a few minutes, we had to leave the capitol, and I remember some really smart staff member got the ballots. I know this sounds silly, but remember. This was the actual, official electoral counts from every single state signed by the electors. Those insurrectors, they would have literally burned them most likely. We brought them to another room and we spent the afternoon, Democrats and Republicans in one room, and one of my most memorable things -- I don't know that this has been noted a lot on TV, but as trump sat there hiding away in the white house, Joe Biden spoke and literally the entire room was quiet. Every senator from conservative Republican to liberal Democrat, everyone listened and people clapped when it was over, and I thought -- I know it's small given what we were through, but that plus the 93-senator rejection of this attempt to circumvent the will of the people, to me, that meant there is some hope here for our democracy and in the end, democracy prevailed, but that doesn't mean that a really, really, really, really bad thing happened, and we must go at it and investigate it, and get this president out of office. Senator klobuchar, yesterday's breach is being called a massive security failure. Congressman Jason crow said he was prepared to use his pen as a weapon and told people to take their pins off so they wouldn't be identified. Our politicians are being hunted and that's how it felt. Why do you think it was so easy for the mob to overtake the capitol, and why weren't capitol police more prepared? Well, as Martha so well pointed out in the last segment, there are clearly major issues here. This was out on social media. President trump was literally inciting them. They were communicating about what they were going to do, and we needed major presence. Many of us were told this was going to be like the state of the union, that there would be major presence. There were no National Guard there. There were four major protests going on at the same time that there was a gathering of the entire congress to vote on what typically does not have a lot of fanfare. It's normally ceremonial. It doesn't matter, does it? We were all going to be in one room, and all that was going on. There was not adequate planning for this, and it must be, every detail of this investigated and by the way, everyone that committed acts of vandalism and violence prosecuted. No preparation to the degree we needed. Senator, there was such a stark difference in how the mostly white rioters were treated by police yesterday versus how the peaceful black lives matter protesters were treated over the summer. Is there a double standard, and -- I believe there is. How do we rectify that? Yes. I kept thinking of Lafayette park in the same city when president trump wanted that photo op of him waving the bible in front of a historic church. They cleared out clearly peaceful protesters. Remember that day? Then you have this situation and there have been reports of pipe bombs in front of the national democratic committee. There have been of course, acts of violence and as you point out, tools of violence that they brought in with them, and so few I hadn't heard that figure until I heard it on your show of that so many of them were for curfew violations. Stark difference, and of course, that has got to be part of this investigation, and part of the accountability that we have to see for what happened.

