Sen. Chuck Schumer on racial, ethnic and social disparities amid coronavirus pandemic The Senate minority leader on what action he thinks should be taken to combat the disparities surrounding COVID-19.

Chuck Schumer: It’s 'reckless' for Trump to say publicly he takes hydroxychloroquine The Senate minority leader weighs in on the president touting a drug that’s unproven for COVID-19 treatment and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ comments about Florida’s fight against the coronavirus.