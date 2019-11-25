Transcript for Sen. Lindsey Graham dismisses combat veteran

So senator Lindsey graham continues to baffle folks with some of his behavior and his response to an Iraq war veteran who tried to have a civil conversation with him didn't help matters. Take a look. I see how you're berated and I honestly believe that you believe in our democracy. I do. I came to D.C. Because I'm a marine. I went to Iraq and I believe that you do, that president trump is not acting in accordance to his oath. You took an oath to do -- I did. You took an oath. Is that it? That's it. Was -- did he think that -- what do you think happened? Did he just -- what was -- what? He's thinking, oh my god. He's going to get me to talk against trump. Oh my god. I won't be able to win the election. Trump will be mean to me, and I'll have to go back to doing whatever I did before I became a senator. Oh my god. That's what he was thinking. He's savvy enough. He apologized for doing that. I don't like people losing their humanity, losing who they are because of trump. He won't be in office forever, and I just don't think people -- I don't think he knows that. I don't think people are thinking long-term. I think he thinks he's going to be Prez for life. He's a veteran. He has served for all of us, and to at least let him finish what he was saying or have a conversation is -- I'm baffled by it. He loves the veterans until they ask him a direct question, and then suddenly, veterans? Who cares? Well, I think -- I have been in situations like that in the senate hall or the congressional halls and there's always people trying to make news with cameras. It happened, like, I can remember code pink one time, like, storming my dad's office and you never really know. You should be respectful to all veterans. I didn't interpret that the say way. Lindsey is really hard for me to talk about in public because I have had to reconcile his politics right now are very different than mine, but I have known the man since I was 10 and I love him very much. So it's hard for me, and again. That's the best part about being on "The view" is I don't have to pretend to be a journalist, and I know he's currently fighting with Joe Biden right now, andst the like watching family members go after each other, and I think trump years do weird things to people, and I don't condone what he did, but I get it. If a veteran did it, they could probably do whatever they want to me, I don't know. I don't love it, but I can't talk crap about him. I'm sorry. That's all right. You don't have to talk crap about him, one could say, you know, you have got to be a little more respectful to the vets. You just do. He was in the air force 33 years. So yes. He should know better. I mean, he's this long-time friend of Joe Biden, and now he is spearheading an investigation into Joe Biden's son, and so I just don't understand where his loyalties lie. Well, you know what? The craziest thing about all of this is, you know, nunes says, oh. I have this information and this one says, I have got this information. Well, why didn't y'all whip it out when this all started in you know, stop playing. Stop playing. If you have information -- If you have information that is going to help the government run better where our constitutional values and ideas, the one that is we were taught as kids, where that's reflected, then whip it out. Show us what you got. I'm not sure that's the appropriate phrase, but I like it. Let me re-phrase that. Well, nunes can't say much. Nunes is caught with his -- What I don't understand is -- I think I know what you were saying. Yes, but I don't understand if you have -- what are you hiding? Everybody's been bitching, it should be out in the open. If you have the information, put it out there or shut up? Nunes might be hiding his own self-involvement. That's right. You put it out there. You put it out there, now everybody wants to know. If you got stuff to show that's going to help, do it. If you are just doing it to freak everybody out and say, oh my god. What's going on? Don't do that. That's not the American way. We demand that you treat us like adults, those of us who are adults. But here's the thing. This Lindsey graham will destroy his friend's reputation at the behest of this person in the white house who has no friends, who has loyalty to no one, who will throw Lindsey under the bus any day now. I'm talking to Lindsey, and the president's -- He's still very wonderful to me and my family. Yeah. And again, I just -- I have known him my entire life. He's a good person who is making decisions who are questionable. I was hurt by it though. Somebody goes up to your kid. Show the info. Show it. Show it. I know you want us to go, but I -- I want them to show what you got or stop hinting at it. Stop doing it.

