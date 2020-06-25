Transcript for Sen. Tammy Baldwin says if asked she 'certainly would' be Biden’s running mate

Rumors are flying that you have been interviewed at length as a possible pick for Joe Biden. Is this a job you're interested in taking? Would you take it if it was offered? Does it scare you at all? Look. My single focus is making sure that Joe Biden becomes the next president of the United States, and I want to help him in any way I can. If he were to ask me to be his running mate, I certainly would. Excellent. Sunny. Senator, you know I'm a fan of yours, but Amy klobuchar dropped out of being considered for the vice presidency and urged Joe Biden to choose a woman of color as his running mate, and you feel strongly about what's happening with race relations because you recently wrote an excellent op-ed about systemic racism. Do you agree that choosing a black woman would be appropriate and important at this moment in our country? Well, I certainly think that when Joe Biden announces his running mate in likely the beginning of August, it will be an historic choice, and if he chooses a woman of color, I think that there are such exceptional candidates that he's interviewing and vetting, but I have to respect that Joe Biden has his own process and his own things that he's evaluating. I've got to suspect he's looking into the very strong relationship he's had with president Obama when he served as vice president, and he's certainly weighing all sorts of factors and I suspect that he has his own process. So senator, you are a pioneer in the fact that you are the first openly gay senator, and now I find out the first woman also. All this month, the country is celebrating pride month. Tell me how you did it, and what kinds of challenges did you face in achieving this incredible goal of yours? Well, I have to say that I have been out in public office since I was 24 years old believe it or not. I started in local office. I wanted to make a difference in my community in Dane county, Wisconsin, and have had the opportunity to service the first openly gay person in the Wisconsin state assembly, and then the first openly gay nonincumbent to win a seat in the house of representatives. There have been different challenges along the way, but I think in the early days, in the '80s when I was first running was pushing back against the perception that I was running simply because I had a gay agenda or when I was running in the year of the woman in politics in 1992, that it was my women's agenda. I have always sought not to make history, but to make a difference, and I think as more and more people understand that I am there fighting for them and the issues that concern us all that things have changed over time. Yeah. They have. That's true. Amen. Amen to that. Yeah. So last week, the supreme court handed a big win to the lgbtq community when they ruled that an employer who fires a worker for being gay, or transgender cannot do that. Were you surprised that Neil Gorsuch, trump's first pick voted for it? How was that? It was a 6-3 decision, was also a wonderful surprise, and that Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion. That was also a surprise. Now he was doing very strict constructionist job of writing that opinion, but regardless this was such a desired outcome, and I think sends a very, very strong message for all of those especially in the lgbtq community who live in communities who don't have laws protecting them in employment. Could face being terminated, could face being passed over for promotion, or could not be deemed because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Now the next step of course is to pass the equality act, and we need to do that because this decision is limited to the employment context, and yet discrimination in housing, public accommodations, education, other facets of life that are so important still exists, and so we need to take the next steps and I sponsor the equality act so that we can do what the supreme court just did in the employment setting. Senator, Mike pence was in your state Tuesday, and trump is going to be there tonight for a town hall. It seems like their campaign is spending a lot of time in Wisconsin because it's obviously a very critical win, and it was a win for trump. He was the first Republican candidate since Ronald Reagan in 1984 to take Wisconsin. So clearly they saw something in him. How confident are you that enough voters have changed their mind to prevent trump from winning again? Well, we have one election that has intervened between '16 and our election this November, and that was in 2018. I was up for re-election. We had a number of statewide candidacies, and I think we saw what was successful. We know that the path to the presidency goes right through the state of Wisconsin. It's always on that list. Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania must-wins if Joe Biden is going to become our next president, but I think by focusing on the kitchen table issues, the things that keep people up at night, health care, our economy in this state, agriculture, manufacturing by America, the things that worry people, and then you add on at this incredible moment in our history where we have a pandemic, an economic crisis and a crisis of social injustice, racial injustice, what people are also looking for is leadership, and they're not finding that in president trump. A lot can change between now and November, but I think that the Biden campaign is off to a great start and really seizing the lessons we learned in 2018. So we're going to go and come back with more from senator Tammy Baldwin. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.