Transcript for Shania Twain opens up about Lyme disease: ‘I’ve made the most of a bad situation’

So, you are also branching out into acting and I saw your movie yesterday, your new movie. It's called "I still believe" based on the true story of Christian music singer Jeremy camp who married his first wife despite knowing she was gravely the whole thing spoke to me. It was beautiful. Jeremy is played by receiver Dale's K.J. Apa, and you play his mom in the film, so take a look. I brought you something. I want you to have this. Mom -- My mom wore it her whole life until my wedding day, and I've never taken it off since. Are you sure? Of course. I just want her to feel welcome. I know! And what I love about the movie is that you are his emotional rock in the film. I have a 17-year-old boy. You have an 18-year-old son. I do. Asia. Did the role come naturally to you because of that? Well, Terry camp's role was meant to be a calm, stabilizing force. I'm a much more hyper -- I would have been much more hyper and probably stressed about the situation. Terry camp did a much better job I think than I would have done in that situation. It did come naturally in the sense that I really felt for Terry. I felt for the situation. My heart was breaking. I met the family. I met her parents and I met her sister, so it was all very real and I was, you know, caught up in the moment and the emotions. As a parent myself, yes, I was feeling the -- feeling the pain real really. Where can we watch that movie? It actually comes out March 13th. We'll promote it. That film is a story of loss and healing but you have gone through struggles yourself. In 2003 you suffered from a devastating loss of your voice which scared everyone, and at one point you thought you would actually never sing again. So how are things now? Obviously fine but how did you get through that? There were seven years where I could not, for example, yell out for my dog. Gosh. My voice would just cut out in certain places, and it took another several years to determine what it was. It wasn't anything obvious. Nobody connected the Lyme disease to it. In the end the neurologist finally worked out that it was the nerve to each vocal chord. They were flanging basically, my vocal chords. So Lyme disease that you had had years earlier. That's right. Was affecting your -- Was dormont? No, no, it was an effect that happened within those three weeks, those first three weeks before I started my treatment. So it was just a very unfortunate, ironic problem since I'm a singer but I feel so grateful and so lucky that it didn't attack somewhere else because it's so debilitating. Even if you do treat it, if it attacks your liver or your heart or an organ, it's much more devastating. You know, I've got a grip on it. I had to work very, very, very hard. I'm saying that I've made the most of a bad situation. I have a different voice now but I own it. I love my voice now, and I'm -- That Lyme disease is something. It's a terrible diseaseelusive. Seems to me that Lyme disease is something they don't know what it is. Something's wrong but they don't know. You don't always see the tick. I have a friend in Miami who had it and of course in Miami nobody -- who has a tick issue in Miami? She had, you know, been in the northeast for a day and that happened. Oh. Oh boy, okay. Anyway, it was lovely to see continued success. Thank you for having me, ladies. Our thanks to Shania twain. Tickets go on sale next Friday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.