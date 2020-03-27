Transcript for Will social norms return after prolonged social distancing?

is doing it because social norms have shifted because of the coronavirus, but handshakes and hugs. They're not recommended, but do you think when this is all over, will people still think twice about shaking hands or hugging? I absolutely think so. Max and I had this conversation the other day. He said, I wonder if we'll tell our kids one day, why would people shake hands? Oh, well, we used to do that to greet people before the coronavirus. I'm imagining the shaking hands specifically is a thing of the past. Howie Mandel said it. We had him on the show. I agree with you. I never loved handshaking because I'm anemic and my hands are always really, really cold and also clammy. Yeah. I would have to wipe my hands and then shake, and I always felt it wasn't strong enough, and I just never liked it. Yeah. For me, I'm, like, good riddance to the shaking of the hands. I'm kind of happy that it's gone. What will we do instead though? What about you, Meghan? I mean yeah. I think it's a universal sign of greeting and respect, but, you know, in Japanese culture, they bow. Oh. I do think there's going to be a shift of some kind. I think there will be a lot of things we do differently that probably Howie Mandel as we said when he was on, sunny, he was sort of ahead of his time for a lot of this. Yeah. And I don't have a problem with it. I mean, again, if this is how easily diseases are being spread, and we haven't been as responsible as we could have been, then I don't have a problem making, you know, simple, like, doing an arm bump or whatever instead so people don't get sick. I like Meghan, a bow or a that seems respectful. No curtsying. No curtsying. I've got a deep curtsy, whoopi. You can't see me now, but I will show you. That was a Ralph thing. That's funny. Speaking of new social norms, mayors in Italy -- this makes me so happy. I love this. Mayors in Italy are not playing around with the people who live people are not getting the message to shelter in place. So this is how the mayor -- different mayors in Italy are handling it. Watch the clip. [ Speaking in a foreign language ] Oh, I love it. It is my favorite thing. It is my favorite thing. They cussed them out. It was just heaven. The other day I was walking -- I mean -- On the street with max, and someone was standing in the street and he was coughing. We were a ways away. We were running an errand and we came up to him, and max was, like, I'm going to say something. I was, like, don't say anything. Clearly this person is choosing not to do the right thing. Your confrontation is going to bring him closer. Just walk away. Let's keep going. I don't know if I -- well, I don't know. It's almost like "What would you do?" Episodes. What would you do? I probably would say something because it's for the benefit of everyone. Right? I'm bold in the studio. Not as much in person. Here's the problem. If you are out enough to see what they are doing, the problem becomes, what are you doing out? Well, yeah. That's true. We were going to the grocery store in our defense. That's hard. Well, I think there's -- That's never a bad thing. There was a gentleman who was arrested for licking ice cream before the coronavirus came out. He put videos of himself going into grocery stores and licking ice cream. We're seeing people licking toilets. Someone was intentionally coughing on the food in the produce section, and I think if you are going to go around putting people's health and lives at risk, you should immediately go to jail. If you are that dumb and that insensitive and that insane to risk people's lives, we need to maybe take another look at the kind of laws we have in place. There can be no standing for it at this moment in time. Well, I think anybody who starts that -- isn't that against the law, sunny? I thought there was a law on the books. If you are intentionally doing something -- People are being arrested under terrorism laws. I have been getting alerts for things like that, and what I have been seeing in to your point, Sara, what I have been seeing in New York is when people are standing in line to go into certain stores, they are socially distancing themselves. Yes. Six feet apart, but I think if you see someone that isn't socially distancing themselves, especially here in New York, where it's the epicenter, it's almost your public duty, your civic duty to say, listen. I think the hard part is in New York, coming from Iowa, I have my parents in my head saying, don't cause a confrontation. You don't know what will happen. Yeah. I think I fear that if someone is so blatantly disregarding the rules, I would rather tell someone more available to enforce them than myself because I worry that it will start a confrontation. You're so nice, Sara. No. Like a crazy person. You don't want to put your children in that. I think anyone that's behaving that way right now is crazy. I have been really disappointed to see a lot of stuff on social media. People just -- that #coronaviruschallenge of people I know it will come as a shock to you, but that guy ended up getting the coronavirus. It's disgusting. I know. It's just horrible and reckless and I hope illegal, but you're the lawyer, sunny. It's illegal and nasty. No. You can't endanger people.

