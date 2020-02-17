‘A Soldier’s Play’ cast discusses the significance of the play’s revival

More
David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood and Jerry O’Connell open up about how “A Soldier’s Play” goes beyond being a simple murder mystery.
5:59 | 02/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘A Soldier’s Play’ cast discusses the significance of the play’s revival

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:59","description":"David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood and Jerry O’Connell open up about how “A Soldier’s Play” goes beyond being a simple murder mystery. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"69032725","title":"‘A Soldier’s Play’ cast discusses the significance of the play’s revival","url":"/theview/video/soldiers-play-cast-discusses-significance-plays-revival-69032725"}