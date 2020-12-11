Transcript for Stacey Abrams addresses the possibility of joining Biden administration

We're back with Stacey Abrams Sarah. Yet so it will currently there's a debate within the Democratic Party right now over. Why they underperformed. In congressional elections some including majority whip Clyde born think phrases like defund the police keep Republicans too much fodder. In just yesterday Marco Rubio told Georgia voters the F to save the senate from socialist Democrats. Do you agree with Clyde Boren do you think didn't Democrats need to need more disciplined and deliberate in their messaging. I think you have to run the race where you are and you have to meet the people where you are. They're Democrats they're living in areas of the country where the conversations they are having may not resonate in other parts. I talk about translating progressive into southern down in Georgia because I know that there are ways to have these conversations. About health care. About beam cardinal changes that we need about access to justice about jobs. But there's a way you talk that's reflected in the people you're talking TO Della while I appreciate the concerns I think we need to trust our candidates. To know their communities and to have those conversations. We can't prognosticate what's going to work every time oh we can't do is react to the people we happened to the moment where red. That's why no John off off and rob feel war not going to talk about acts of health care and a state that's facing the third surged. Of Coke that we're gonna talk about access to jobs. Because we're having a K shape recovery where the wealthier getting wealthier and the poor getting poorer. We're gonna have a conversation about access to justice isn't Georgia race shard Brooks and Ahmad are re both face the lack of justice. And those conversations must be hat. That we know and we trust John and Raphael have a conversation they need to have reflecting the values of our community. Did they know that victory for Georgia needs victory for the United States. Yes don't I'm so glad they do finally got that you've got all of the accolades he did all the work he did this year that you deserve it. But let me ask you this question because we've all also always said that how much we've appreciated your candor. About wanting to be Biden's vice president that you can't might lose on this show he's an attempt zionists period of that Canada. Which White House position are you interested in maps Stacy. I am interested in making certain that Don off hop and rock field were not insure that we have a country that we can help Lee I have a really good senators to work with president Joseph Biden. Okay fine but had you spoken to the Biden team about a possible well in the new administration. A month. I don't want spoken to you I've spent into the Biden team about how to win this election. I'm can't did but I'm also focus one of the ways we were able to flip Georgia was because I've been working on it for ten years. The debt that put together a 2011 a PowerPoint presentation on continued growth strategy from 2011 to two when he when he resort. I know that the work that we did across the country through fair fight when he when he made certain that we have enough state that flipped back that we could work together to make certain that Joseph Biden became president. And now I'm focused on getting the last piece across the finish line and that is the US senate race on JU worry that the Georgia. Now there are reports that president elect Biden may appoint Republicans and progressives. To keep positions in his administration Cindy McCain is on the transition team as she spoke to us about that. Do you think that's a good move who you want to see in abide in White House. Us. I think Joseph Biden knows what he's doing he has gone through two of the toughest issues we're gonna faced. Health care crisis and economic crisis and he's going to put together the team makes the most sense for them. MI but our time is now I talk about the fact that for progress to be made we got to meet each moment where it is. We've got to build the teams we need to face those challenges. We did this work to a US and short the election of Joseph Biden because we trust that he knows how to lead and I will leave it to him to decide who needs. In partnership to get this work done I'll do my part making sure that we elect dot knock rock and robbing a war in Iraq. Back at whether cherry on top of this election for me was watching the late great congressman John lewis'. Home district. Pushed Biden into believing in Georgia considering what it champion Ana a great man he was. For voting rights in this country and just as. As a legislators just a great man so. I mean. Wasn't that significant for you when you saw that effect. These were the folks that said here's where we need debate and made it happen. I had the privilege of giving that this our men at brown memorial AME iron. The 55 anniversary of the marching cut Edmund pettis bridge I got to speak to congressman Lewis the night before and stand with them on that bridge. He bridge that the future for us. And his work is why we are where we are as a man who believed in justice but he believed in every single person's value and their contribution. And any way that we can honor that especially by delivering those votes. That elected Joseph Biden at the next president the United States I am so honored to ever gotten to know this man is extraordinary. Just terrific tremendous person of courage of confidence. And someone who believed in the light in every one Abbas. I will have that thank you Stacey Abrams you know. Every time you comment since ants like a breath of fresh air. Says and we want to tell people for more information on the organization's fair fight. You can visit our website and you can learn what you can do to help and how you can be. An asset to the country and the community. Thank you Stacey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.