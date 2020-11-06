Transcript for Stacey Abrams: Georgia secretary of state showed 'deliberate indifference' to voters

What the hell happened in Georgia? This was insane. What? I mean, it was beyond a meltdown. You know, people waited in line for over six hours to cast their ballots, and the machines were broken and polling sites were understaffed. What happened? They must have known it was going to be a problem. It was -- it was -- I mean, the secretary of state showed a deliberate indifference to the needs of Georgia voters. He refused to exercise his responsibility to oversee our elections. In fact, he has said he has no responsibility for what went wrong, that it wasn't his fault he paid for $170,000 worth of machinery he didn't train people adequately to use. Instead, he used $4,000 to pay for an ad celebrating himself for buying the machines which could have paid for 1,600 additional poll workers making $20 an hour which could have sped those lines up. He could have done the work that Kathy cox, the democratic secretary of state did, which was make sure every person was trained, working to help make sure those machines worked. Sending mail instructions to every voter. He thought you just turn the key and it would do its own -- it would one by itself. Why do we need a secretary of state except to have leaders to do their jobs? So Stacey, Georgia was one of the first states to send out absentee ballot applications to registered voters because of the coronavirus, and that was good. That's a move Democrats have been pushing across the country for awhile. Why didn't it prevent the chaos, and also part "B" of my question is, what happened to you in this whole process? So we actually -- Democrats worked with Republicans, worked with the Republican secretary of state to send out applications to absentee ballots to all active registered voters. Anyone who was newly registered did not get an application, but the problem started the day after the agreement happened, which was that they gave the process to a vendor in Arizona where all due respect to great arizonans. They gave the process to a third party vendor who could not deliver on time. For example, when I got my absentee ballot, the envelope -- I filled it out, both pages, and then the envelope was sealed shut. I could not call and get an extra envelope, and we tried. We tried to call a lot of folks to figure this out, but instead, I had to physically go and vote in person on election day, but we have thousands of Georgians who never received their ballots, and this is why we need the heroes act. The heroes act is designed to respond to what's going to happen across the country which is that even if you have the right intentions, if you don't have the resources to scale it up and ensure that the processes work properly, and that you have time to fix what's broken, then we will not have the kind of election we deserve in the United States in November. Hello, Ms. Abrams. It's Meghan. I want a little bit of clarify, if it's okay. There's a lot of finger pointing going on, and you seem to be implying it was Georgia's secretary of state who was targeting communities of color. Do you think we should be quick to blame Republicans when older poll workers canceling over health concerns were a result of the coronavirus? So I want to say a couple of things. Numb one, in the state of Georgia, the secretary of state is the election superintendent. It is in the constitution that it is his responsibility to direct, train and to oversee the conduct of our elections. We allow counties to do the direct implementation, but it's it's the responsibility of the secretary of state, and if there are problems, the secretary of state's office should have the resources and responsibility to hold them accountable. Number two, it is a false narrative that the secretary of state has pushed out this is only happening because of democratic leadership. Our two most populous counties, Fulton and gwynnette, and we had to give judicial orders to extend the times to vote. Let's also be clear in the area where the speaker of the house lives, they also had issues because machines weren't operable. This affected every single part of our state, and the reality is your access to democracy shouldn't depend on your county of residence. We know this is also a challenge faced in South Carolina and in Nevada, but Georgia's collapse and disaster was so large that it's been over -- it's overshadowed everyone, but fundamentally we deserve to have elections that work for everyone, and yes. I believe that we saw a combination of malfeasance which is a continuance of the voter suppression we saw, and we will see a breakdown of our voting in We will be back with Stacey

