Transcript for ‘Them’ star Deborah Ayorinde hopes show sparks conversations about race

The new show then features a black family in the 1950s. Fleeing the Jim Crow south for what they hope will be a fresh start. Only to be haunted by both real and supernatural horrors. Take a look. Please welcome the star of Amazon prime ban Debra I your Rene. Debra. Day binge watch this with my family I say. Loved it I mean I was terrorizing and terrified. And I usually don't love horror but I just this really spoke to be. So for people who haven't seen it yet can you tell us about the show and your character lucky. Yesteryear predict very. There are perfectly Adam so Zambia season ten centers around a hand me. Moves North Carolina to an all white neighborhood in Compton California. And it. To save at least their neighbors are now. Happy that there there and they begin a campaign to Americans and to get around but there also. Supranational entities Eagles finished identity. I'm. That also and and I am yes so that that's the show. Is he's an additional lucky it is. She's a devoted wife a devoted mother. She is our west the backbone of North Carolina community. She Adam. Is it teacher inside and outside of the classroom. She's really lay it you know she is not just one thing she's O strong. And delicate she east very protective over her family. She writes for what's right. She is chests she is like many women I know in my life who go through so much and Sheila. Every single day inside it isn't clear. Mike my fourteen year old daughter who watched one episode with me and I won't no spoilers here but she said. You would do that mom I thought wow. I better the credit to me actually. Except that you said it plain lucky actually helped you confront your own trauma what you mean by that. You know I am. As a black woman as it's our embark on the need experienced a lot of experience a lot of you know racism colors some sexism. And you being so my progress since the macro Christians. And a lot of times you. You just kind of stuffy EC and other and you show up anyway Adam. Ends. I think for me lucky required. Every single bit of those experiences. For me she speech choosing to her character. And so. You know laying there actually. Turned out to be a blessing and outrage. Because she really helps me to not only uncover a lot of determined that I have experience. But also to. Kind of let out my emotions Embree acts in a very truthful way with no kind of envisions a no kind of I'm not being muzzled in any kind of weigh in so. Yeah is she their blessing now. Know how well there's one particular scene. That you've said it was especially difficult to film but that it was also an important one. My I think I know which one it it could be but without spoiling anything what can you tell us about it. So well. There is a scene outcomes in the middle of the season. And when people chip they haven't yet donors are talking about. Our news room. It army. Ace today the hardest scene I've ever had to do. But say an honor to people who actually gotten through that. I wanted to make sure or that it is it was played acts authentically as possible. I wanted to make sure that it was felt. That it wasn't romanticize. New and I had many people. Who have. Reach out to meet contacted me and told me you know their experiences are what lucky coasters. And a term. Maybe they felt it and they are seen and from me that is the biggest reward so yeah that that it was worth it it was written. Now now now what we we are constantly in current day rates seeing examples. Of the racism that still exists and our country. Most recently Andrew Brown junior was shot by police in North Carolina although we are still waiting for more information. To come out about that matter. Do you think that the horror genre can be an effective way to talk about race. And can shows like this move the needle on racial injustice. Yes I say yes I absolutely do you think that. Horror is I am. Not only effective but also appropriate because racism is very thick. You know. It just and I hope is that the show and should be to the conversation. My whole if that. Sparks a lot of uncomfortable conversations about the experience are being. How horrific it can be. But yet it is very. Circle it's tiring to wake up. End here yet another. Black or brown person. Being shop another half stack another name you know I'm. And I really really hope that they show. Gets us talking about some very real things have reached some very old rich you conversations aren't really really hope so. Because it is exhausting and you certainly can't face something that you can't even talk about right you can't fix it can't face it. But this is an anthology theory is that was ordered for two seasons right off the bat which I'm so excited about is there anything that you can tell us about season tune out and we know that there's going to be a season to. I wish. Oh lead I'm more allowed. Oh yeah. I am I am a bit chilly waiting for more diesels like everyone else the what I would change is that if I am call Diane answering the call and let. I would be on its India what her. These ends that's what I will say. Well I was just thrilled to see your word out to learn more about you thank you so much for joining me. Really this was just fantastic. You were just beautiful excellent all episodes of them are streaming now on Amazon prime thank you Debra eyeing every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.