Transcript for Teen climate activists address UN

Hey, welcome back. 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg was at the U.N. Yesterday with an impassioned plea for action on climate change. Take a look. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic how dare you. Whoa. So, a lot of activists share this kind of fear over the future of the planet, and, you know, coming from somebody as young as this, you know, are speeches like this likely to get people to pay attention to what's going on in the planet, on the planet? I'd like to just raise a couple of names of people who have saved a lot of other people in the very young age. Malala Yousafzai. She was shot. You know who she is. She won the Nobel prize. The parkland kids, Emma Gonzalez, have started the background checks in the gun situation, and this little girl, Elizabeth ekford, one of the Little Rock nine in 1957. They were the first black students ever to attend classes at Little Rock high school. She was 15 years old and the beginning of integrated schools. So children, some of them are really very sensitive to what's going on, and grownups, I mean, some of these people who are denying climate change, they're going to be dead and they don't care, apparently, about their grandchildren. They only care about their 401(k)s. And this kid is saying -- is calling them on it, and it's disgusting. I don't think that's fair to say they don't care about their own grandkids. That's what it looks like to me. That's what it looks like. This is the problem I see with the conversation with climate change is, do you motivate people by saying, we got to better the environment or do you motivate them by saying, you know what, people are going to die in ten years anyway, you know what, stop having all kids. Let's not think about having kids anymore. Is that the way to get people to moved forward because I can tell you -- Is that what she said? You have had people like AOC saying that. But not Greta saying that. No. We can do away with plastic straws. I've spent time in China. You wake up and you can't open your eyes because the pollution is so bad. So this is a much bigger conversation. So wait a minute, should we also go along with China and just keep polluting? Now you're going to the other extreme. No, but this is a world effort. If we want to lead on the world stage, we need to get our -- our country is not even together on this. But we have to do something, and my concern is we're not doing enough. But is that the way to motivate people? Guilt tripping might work. It might. Guilt tripping. I agree with joy in the sense that -- And that grandparents don't love their grandchildren. Do you understand how that sounds to people when they want to have a rational conversation about climate change and you say, grandparents, you don't love your grandchildren enough. I don't think that's a productive way to -- I stand by that. I stand by it. I do.

