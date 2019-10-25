Transcript for T.I. talks 2020 election and Jay-Z’s NFL partnership

, You know, the thing about you is you're outspoken about politics, but we like that here. Who do you like -- you're a Democrat, am I wrong? No, no, no. I think I'm bipartisan. I just -- I deal with platforms more than I do Democrats. Fair in D.C. I need more of that in my life. No one's clapping. I'll clap by myself. Thank you. It's hard to say this today. Who do you like now? For me, it's anybody but trump 2020. Anyone but trump. Any functioning adult. Yeah. You know, anyone who's fair and decent, and, you know, not an international embarrassment. Yeah. If I may just go a little further, is there anyone who you think can actually beat him? Right now -- right now the only person I see who has a base enough strong enough to beat him is Bernie. Bernie Sanders? Wow. Biden has got bigger numbers at the moment. But I think Bernie's base is more passionate. I think they're more passionate. That's true. And I think that, you know, he's the complete antithesis, but he has to have a strong vice president because a lot of people see that his age and health is a factor. I think a strong vice president could relieve some of the doubt that exists. Maybe Amy klobuchar. Perhaps. Or Andrew Gillum. You like Gillum? Yeah, I do. He's great. An issue that transcends politics, and an issue we talk about at this table, are black men and women that happens too often that are shot and killed in their own home. A most recent case atatiana Jefferson in Texas. Yes. Horrific story, and this happens way too often. I wonder your thoughts on that, and maybe most importantly, what do we do that we're not doing? How do we get out of this? How do we change it? I don't have to -- I don't, you know, this is beyond me, but I do know that I think it's systemic. I think it's systemic, and I believe there's an agenda. I think it's an agenda of white supremacy. That's my true belief. This isn't haphazard. It is indeed intentional. The psychiatric evaluations coming with the position of a policeman just as they have to continue to go through the academy to make sure their hand-eye coordination and physical skills are up to par. I think psychiatric -- because that amount of authority has an effect on the psyche if you look up the Stanford experiment. You can see it documented. That amount of authority has an The president should go through that. Well, you know, we're past we just need to get him out of there, and deal with the next one. Bias training is extremely important. Absolutely. This is not my question, but I saw your panel with Candace Owen. Thank you. You released a podcast in September. Yes, I did. It instantly became number one. 16 million downloads in just weeks. 16 million. Yeah. It's fantastic for people who haven't listened to it. I'm a big podcast fan. You talk about everything from relationships to social justice issues and you talked about Jay-Z partnering with the NFL. We have different thoughts about That's okay. What are your thoughts about I think that it shows inclusion. I think it shows a level of inclusion, and one of the things that I was critical of the NFL for is kind of trying to make -- take, like -- benefit from the culture without bei true to the culture and without actually tapping into resources and relationships that could speak for us authentically. Now I think that there are -- there are other things that definitely need to be addressed, but the greatest journey begins with one step, and I feel like Jay-Z is a person that I trust, knowing his reputation and knowing him personally. So I think it could be a step in the right direction, but we have to allow it time to materialize before we become critical. What is your sense in the terms of Jay-Z says he's moving forward with social justice platforms, and there are folks like me, and jemele hill who wrote a wonderful article that Jay-Z may be giving the NFL cover, and basically putting the final nail in the coffin of allowing them to collude against Colin Kaepernick who was standing for social justice issues -- actually kneeling for social justice issues. Correct. And now the NFL has effectively colluded keeping him out of the league, and now Jay-Z has provided them the cover that they needed. Well, I mean, now -- They're telling me no more follow-ups because we have to stop. This is all right, but this is my thing. Did Jay offer them that cover or did Colin's settlement without having any kind of explanation to the people of what that settlement was, and why it happened, the gag order that came with that settlement, was that cover enough? I don't know if we're still in it. Are we out of it? If we are still in it, what are our demands and requests? What are we in it for? What would we like to achieve? If that isn't being done, then I do believe we're just kind of standing fast with no true direction.

