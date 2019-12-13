Transcript for Tom Steyer weighs in on Trump impeachment

you is that you were the guy who has been leading the charge for impeachment for two years now. I remember you when you were the only one saying it. Now senator Mitch Mcconnell has already said there's no chance that trump will be removed because he's consulting the white house in the senate trial that's coming up. He will be consulting with the white house on how to proceed even though that senate trial is supposed to be comprised of objective jurors, notably the senate. So throw that out the window. So why bother with an impeachment trial if that's it? I have always felt that the court that matters in terms of impeachment and removal of the most corrupt president in American history is the court of public opinion and the people who matter are the people of the The voters. Absolutely, and so the real question here is, are the people of the United States going to be able to see in televised hearings, what happened, how corrupt this president is and make up our own minds? Because actually it wasn't me two years ago talking about needing to impeach. No? It was 8 million Americans and me talking about needing to impeach him, and it was really over 8 million people who signed the petition that dragged Washington, D.C. To see this as a matter of right and wrong, not political expedience. Between you and mayor Bloomberg, you have spent $200 million on political ads. That hasn't helped you very much in the polls, but you did make it to the next debate stage. I think you bought your way there, and I don't think it's fair that you are there and Cory booker isn't. Change my mind. Let me put it this way. I think for every single person who wants to be the democratic nominee, the question is, what is your message? Are you saying something differential, important that the American people trust you on? So I'll tell you this. I have a message. This government is broken. It's been bought by corporations. We're not going to get any of the Progressive policies that Democrats are talking about until somebody gets us back to government of, by and for the people. It's not reflecting in the polls though. Actually if you take a look, Meghan -- Yes, Mr. Steyer. This is not an election. It's a series of elections, and I have been spending -- I'm not a famous person. You are now. It's a series of elections, and I have been spending my time in the early primary states. Not nationally. Cory booker has too, who doesn't have $200 million. When people hear my message, actually they respond. But you don't have to take money from the NRA, right? Good for you. I'm talking about breaking a corporate stranglehold on our government that is preventing it from acting on anything, and no one can say that have been purchased, but I also have ten years of putting together coalitions like the people in this audience to stand up for our rights and to take on unchecked corporate power that has bought our government. Right. So I have a history of a decade of successfully organizing Americans like need to impeach, but also taking on oil companies and tobacco companies. It's good you have $100 million to get you Facebook ads. I'm completely unconvinced by this. We can move on. I have seen you on my TV so often I think I should invite you to Christmas dinner. I'm available. The -- okay, you're paying. Okay. We're having hot dogs. You can afford it. Here's my question. Look. You have the money to be able to go to the bitter end. You can keep buying ads, and you have the money to be able to fund a campaign structure in a way that kamala Harris ran out of money to be able to do it. Is there a threshold or something in your head where you say, if I don't meet these goals, I'm out? What is that? I'm doing this to win. The reason I ran and the reason I decided to run so late was because I felt like no one was telling the American people the truth, and I feel like this is the truth about government. No one was willing to talk about climate change and make it their number one priority. No one on that stage has that as their number one priority. Why don't they? You have got to ask them. The other thing is this. This is really coming into focus now. You can see how Mr. Trump, if he isn't thrown out of office, where any Republican is going to run. He's going to run literally saying this. I'm not a nice person. I despise 80% of Americans. Your mother would never allow me to Christmas dinner. No. Or to marry his daughter. You're all going to vote for me because if you don't, the economy is going to fall apart, and so whoever the going to be the democratic candidate is going to have to be able to go toe to toe and take him down because he's a fake. How would you answer that? He's a fake. How would you answer that? Here's the answer. People would be worried that the economy would tank. Go ahead. Answer it. I built a business from scratch. I actually did. I didn't inherit a penny from my parents. You're a billionaire. I spent a decade understanding what brings broad-based shared prosperity. What he has done economically is a disaster. If you look, he uses numbers that actually don't relate to 90% of Americans. His tax deal was the worst economic legislation I have ever seen. Yeah. That's why he's going all the way to the supreme court to keep He's giving away to rich people and corporations in the United States, a direct -- a direct attack on working Americans across the board with that tax plan. If people are feeling that way, then why are you seeing in recent polling he's beating democratic candidates in a number of battleground states, the states that actually matter? Clearly they don't feel their lives are suffering that much. Whoever is the Democrat is going to have to -- Whomever that is, if it's not you? Absolutely. And Bloomberg is giving money to the candidates who are vulnerable. Would do you that? Absolutely. That doesn't make you a good politician, and mayor Bloomberg was mayor for three rounds, and he's a lot more compelling than you are. He's a different person from me. He's a seasoned politician. If he's not willing to talk about a wealth tax, given the disparaging difference in this country, if he isn't willing to go for a wealth tax to go back and address some of the misallocation of the money over the last four years, I don't think he deserves the democratic nomination. What about the wealth tax? I came out about that way before I ran for president. It's not going to matter if you don't win. We were talking about Boris Johnson and talking about how important it is to win over moderates. This was yesterday, it was said they are naive that moderate policies get us anywhere in Washington. Saying it's a waste of time to get a moderate vote. Do you agree with senator Warren on that? No. Should you not think about the moderates in this race? Of course, that doesn't make it's really important for whoever is the democratic candidate to talk about prosperity, about a growing economy that is shared profit. They're not doing it enough. I'm, like, there's no talk about growth. Actually, I was. What I'm saying is this. Whoever is going to be the democratic candidate is going to have to be credible and go after trump and his supposed strength which is that he knows something about the economy. That's what I spent decades on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.