Transcript for Trump and Biden trade barbs

the gloves came often. Iowa yesterday when Joe Biden and you know who went after each other took their campaigns and down to the battleground state, and they spend a little bit of time taking shots at each other. Take a look. President is literally an existential threat to America fighting, Uh, who's the loser? I mean, look, Joe never got more than 1% but this is a guy who does everything to separate and frightened. Obama took him off the trash. If he's generally a threat to our core values. When a man has to mention my name 76 times in the space, that means he's in trouble. I guess you really fascinated with the acts different that he used Tio. He's even slower than he used to say. He's an amazing guy and Joe Biden is a dummy. She's Hey, who's gonna benefit from this now? Did it work for you know who last time isn't going to work? Just taught me that well, I was hoping that Biden wouldn't sort of get into the mud and sort of elevate the conversation. I don't like the name calling equipment, but and that's the thing I was very different when you have Joe Biden and saying that the president is an excellent existential, a threat to our core values. And then you have the president of the United States calling Joe Biden a loser and a dummy and on the trash heap on the trash. I mean, there's no comparison in terms of the level of discourse. And so I think it may be works in Biden's favor. Somebody, someone of the pundits was saying, I'll just call whoever it is that that the name calling does not appeal to the Democrats. Like it doesn't matter to me that he's calling Joe Biden names. It appeals to the Trump base, though they enjoy it, but the Democrats themselves do not care. So he's just spitting in the wind at this point, if he wants to get any Democratic votes. There's a lot of things I really hate about primary politics, but one of them is health conspiracies and paid it. It happens with my father. It happened with Michele Bachmann. Thank you, Chris Eliza, by the way, for doing that thing that happened, obviously to Hillary Clinton, it's now happening with Joe Biden and I think it is the lowest common denominator, dirtiest form of politics. I think on both sides we should stop it. I think it's disgusting. It's actually very powerful to be a very harmful to families in that position, because you're like the health is totally fine. My dad had to have, like, 100 pages of his medical records released. Fine. But you know, now that he had, like, you know, a mole on his back or whatever at the time. And I think that the implication that he's slower, he's whatever that's dog whistles about his health. And I think here and now we have Tio put an end to that because I really think it's really bad for the country. And I think it's just the low. Especially since he's march cheeseburger away from killing over himself. Dude from The Big Lebowski remember, his doctor was like Jeff Bridges in the big blue ware doctor at the time, so we don't really want to make my way. Saw that Sean Hannity of Fox News start effect talking again about this sort of conspiracy about Joe Biden's health, and and I thought, you know, that's coming also from the White House because we know Hannity has been the president's mouthpiece for so long, and to see that on a news network on an alleged news network is just really terrible. Why don't you have shown handed? Well, we'll soon see. How did that go? You know, this is good. This is gonna be a long roll. There's a long road and I have a feeling that people's health is the least of the stuff. I really have to say one more thing. I'm a vice president. Biden says he's going to promise to cure cancer if elected. It's one of his big promises and he said You're going to see the single most important thing that changes America. We're going to cure cancer here. He had a big initiative that he he helped the government fund for brain cancer, and I think this should be at the forefront of a platform in every way. I don't know why curing cancer. I would say that curing cancer is going to be much more difficult when there's so much climate change and pollutants in the environment, because a lot of cancer is environmentally caused and this president rolls back anything that will clean the air. I just don't think they're working against each other. If they don't also clean up the mission, they don't know what causes brain cancer for whatever it's not. But I will say that I do think I can't. You can't meet anyone who hasn't been impacted by cancer, and I actually think putting that out on the campaign trail is something, at least for me, has been very resonant, Ivo. And so I like it. And I think that's why if you if you pull Americans, Healthcare is also one of the number one on people. I think that any time someone says it is my goal to make this happen, sometimes we get very like Oh, yeah, okay, Sure. And you know, I think that makes people not want to do things, not want to take this step to try and see if things could be done. I think of Madame Curie. I think of all of the great scientist who said, You know what? I know this sounds crazy, but I'm going to go for it anyway. So you know what, Joe, if you can, if you can get us to the point where we can eradicate cancer, that would be fantastic. I would love that

