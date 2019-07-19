Transcript for Trump claims to disavow 'send her back' chants at his rally

So trump is doing damage control over the send her back chant that broke out at his north Carolina rally. He claims -- he says, I'm not happy about it. He said he wasn't happy when he heard it so he shut it down quickly. Did you see it? Really, Donald? Watch. OMAR has a history of launching vicious anti-semitic screeds. So not only does it go on for 14 seconds before he speaks up, does he look unhappy to you? He looks like he's getting a suntan while they're talking. Yeah. Get a little Orange on me right while they're screaming this -- Yeah. What do you think? I mean, the suggestion somehow that he wasn't happy about it, the suggestion somehow that he disavowed it, that he, you know, immediately started speaking, the bottom line is he didn't tell them to stop. He didn't tell them THA it was inappropriate, and I believe that that was something that he gave them permission to say. He normalized it. Right. And one thing that I read that was fascinating was that Lara trump, his daughter-in-law who is also an adviser to his 2020 election campaign did a warmup act to cue up the crowd. She's a comedian? Well, unfortunately I didn't think it was funny. She said to the crowd -- she led them in a call and response chant and she said, if you don't love our country, the president said, you can -- and the crowd responded, leave. She ginned it up already. Right. Using his words. So I -- I don't know what this game is that he's playing. The Republicans are telling him to fix it as we know. Mm-hmm. Why would they tell him that? History is not kind to racists, you know, ask George Wallace. Ask Strahm Thurmond. History is not kind to racists, and, you know, there is only so much excuing you can do of what Donald Trump has done. We have seen the legitimatization of racism because for so many of us, it is a trope we hear over and over again. Go back to where you came from. Go back to your country because there is children that look and sound like we do, who get told that. I'm sure you have heard that. I get told that on a daily basis, you know, I have found there is a direct correlation between racism and sheer stupidity and ignorance. They keep telling me -- they keep telling me to go back to Mexico where I was not born. But I do like to visit occasionally. These women were born in the United States except for one of them. It doesn't matter though. My little sister was not born in the United States, okay? She's American, obviously. Right. And I think that it's been an extremely painful week. I have gotten a lot of interesting phone calls from a lot of people that I don't normally hear from about, what are we going to do? Because this is this bad. This, I do think is one of those moments much like charlottesville that will stand in memory, and my answer to Democrats is, if you can't beat this, what are you doing? Because this shouldn't be this hard to beat. Okay? I don't know. This is so bad. It's like nothing I have ever seen, and I don't think anyone in this room has ever seen before, and you can't beat this. This is blatant racism. What does this say about your party? Let's take issue with that. He blatantly won, right? I do think this is -- I think this is him running in 2016, but on acid as I have said before. He's taking his old ways of ginning up people's, you know, racism and xenophobia, and I see it up there. I commend you for having called this racism because it is what it is, and I think we have got to call racism -- It's not that hard. That's why it's sad. It's been a hell of a lot harder for Republicans to do. We have seen a lot of Republicans, people that you and I know who would have been able to do it before this, contort themselves into ridiculous shapes all this week trying to say it was not racist. We have seen the majority leader in the senate who is married to a Chinese woman say that this isn't racist. I have seen Marco Rubio whose parents came here, fleeing poverty, who represent the community where they were told, we won't rent to Cubans, to blacks or to dogs. You can't drink from this water fountain. I have seen him try to justify this. I have seen him call people who are outraged like me -- he calls it self-righteous hypocrite. I'll show you what this is. Tweeting bible verses every day, and remaining silent. Preach, girl. That is self-righteous of racism. Do you know what self-righteous hypocrisy is, people who hear it every day, go back to where you are from. And somehow trying to play this as two sides. Who is it again? Marco Rubio. Exactly.

