Now Playing: Trump considering thousands of pardons, including Muhammad Ali

Now Playing: Trump says his team is looking at 'thousands of names' of potential pardon candidates

Now Playing: Trump considers Muhammad Ali pardon

Now Playing: Trump arrives in Singapore for historic summit

Now Playing: Only two options on North Korea, 'peace or war': Sen. Lindsey Graham

Now Playing: North Korea expert: Trump and Kim both 'master disruptors' ahead of summit

Now Playing: Top Senate Dem: Trump in 'high wire act without a safety net' on North Korea

Now Playing: President Trump meets with world leaders at G7 summit

Now Playing: Trump on North Korea summit: 'I've been preparing all my life'

Now Playing: Trump says he's been preparing for N Korea summit

Now Playing: Trump tells G7 leaders to invite Russia back into the group

Now Playing: G7 leaders take family photo, Trump campaign manager indicted

Now Playing: Trump administration move could take away coverage for preexisting conditions

Now Playing: Trump meets with G7 leaders in Canada

Now Playing: Trump greets Trudeau at G7 summit

Now Playing: President Trump calls for Russia to rejoin G7

Now Playing: Trump says first lady can't travel for one month following 4-hour operation

Now Playing: Woman freed by Trump asks for mercy for other inmates