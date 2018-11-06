Trump considers Muhammad Ali pardon

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss the president's motives for considering a pardon of the late boxing great.
4:45 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump considers Muhammad Ali pardon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55810865,"title":"Trump considers Muhammad Ali pardon","duration":"4:45","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss the president's motives for considering a pardon of the late boxing great.","url":"/theview/video/trump-considers-muhammad-ali-pardon-55810865","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.