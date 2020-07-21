Transcript for Trump considers sending law enforcement to other cities

And over the last few days, federal troops have descended on the city of Portland, using tear gas, batons and tracking -- taking protesters away in unmarked vans. But you know who say he's just dealing with a nationwide situation that's got rn out of control. Take a look. More federal law enforcement in Portland, they've done a fantastic job. These are anarchists. These aren't protesters. These people are anarchists. These are people that hate our country. And we're not going to let it go forward. This is worst than Afghanistan by far. This is worst than anything anyone has ever seen. All run by the same liberal Democrats. And you know if Biden got in that would be the true for the country. The whole country would go to hell. Well, you know, it's so crazy that he's saying that this is, you know, people who hate America, you know, this is a little bit of fodder for him. But, joy, what do you make of the way he's framing this scene? Because this is really what he is wanted for a while, he's wanted a fight, do you think this is him making it happen, or trying to? Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. It's interesting that he day or so to mention the word Afghanistan as we know our soldiers were targeted and killed probably killed in Afghanistan because of bounties on their heads by his pal Putin. Not one word about that, by the and calls it a hoax, as a matter of fact. It's fascinating, he calls himself the law and order president, when all the people around him are in prison or on their way. Roger stone, witness tampering. Michael Cohen is back in prison. Poor manafort, seven-year sentence, they let him out because it was not safe to be in prison with coronavirus, yet they'll send our children to school. I love that. Rick Gates in jail. And his earliest supporters in congress, Chris Collins. He dares call himself the law and order president. I'm witnessing fascism in America. I was talking to one of my cousins the other day, she's not a right winger or a Republican, she didn't know what was happening in Portland. People need to pay attention, this is the beginning of the end of democracy, if we re-elect this guy, I don't want to think what will happen to this country. Right. Now sunny, he says he'll deploy troops in other cities and the question why invoke federal law enforcement for local protests? Does that make sense or am I missing it? It doesn't make sense. It's really quite unprecedented. This is something that I have been talking about, tweeting about, every American should be concern when you have a U.S. President deploying federal troops under the pretext of protecting federal property from vandalism and using violence against people who are protesting which is our right, our constitutional right under the constitution. And using that as a pretext and ratcheting up the violence and you know, arresting people with secret police, just arresting people in unmarked cars, this is something as joy said, this is the beginning of fascism, this is something that you see in dictatorships. Federal agents doing this, this is something that I've never seen, this is something that I've been speaking to my law enforcement friends, they've never seen. I quite frankly it's not only unconstitutional I do think it's illegal. I know the Oregon state attorney general has filed a lawsuit, but how long is that going to take? When you're talking about a president who said he's sending it to Chicago and other states, this is just political posturing. I don't know if people saw the video of the Navy vet that was attacked by these federal agents with his hand down, he was doing nothing and apparently his hand is broken in two places, all he was asking, why are you doing this? You're not upholding your oath to the constitutional. They broke his hand in two places. This is not America. This is not American. We really -- we have to pay attention because we're going down this slippery slope and we have the actions of a dictator. Well, you know, I sort of being saying this for a while that everybody needed to pay attention to the little things, you know, to the little things that are being done and, you know, where is -- where is Barr? Where are the people who are supposed to make sure that this kind of oversight does not happen? I mean, you can't threaten governors and say, we're sending folks in, I don't know. He's wanted a fight from the beginning, from the moment he came in, he wanted to fight somebody, and now he's found a way to do it. And now, sunny, do you think that they are going to allow -- go ahead, joy. Was that you? I was going to say, didn't it say in the Mueller report that Putin was trying to divide the country and to have race wars in this country, I believe that was part of the Mueller report. Sunny, am I right? Yes. You're right. This part of the plan, you see, this is part of Putin's plan that trump is going along with and really what's galling where is Lindsey graham, where is Mitch Mcconnell? Bill Barr, we can't rely on him. These two are despicable. They need to go also, by the way. People need to vote against Mitch Mcconnell, graham, and a few of the others. Get them out. The bottom line is, people really need to pay attention to this, because this is -- this is -- we sort of felt it a little bit when we've seen other sort of riots break out, we've seen them bust out troops, but this is different. This feels different. This feels like a planned attack against the American people. It's very specific and it's very targeted. People need to pay attention to what's happening. You is a heads-up for viewers, sunny. One more thing, this reminds me of back in the day when the militia killed that kid at -- those children at Kent state, when our government is actually killing American citizens, children, they were college kids, it's the same -- we were horrified then, we're horrified now. Yes. Nixon had to go and this president has to go, otherwise we have no country. Yeah. This is really the bottom line. I'm sorry to keep interrupting. If you think about it, you're mentioning Kent state, we're talking about fights for racial and social justice. Something that this president has been fighting against from the very beginning. Yes. And never forget, this is our constitutional right, this is our right via the constitution, people keeping telling me about second amendment rights. This is your right as an American to get out and to protest and it's the right of the governors of the states to decide how they want to handle it. You know, it's not the president seems to have this overreaching thing, this is one more thing we need to take a look at it and it should be back in the hands of the governors. We'll be right back. Still ahead -- patriot act?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.