Transcript for Trump downplays background checks after Texas shooting

This is not the first time someone has failed and been able to get through bear and so I'm trying to understand. Why does this loophole still exists that because people always say mayoral laws in place but if you don't. If you don't and why the laws that we have one good sign that it just seems very odd to me. What did not going to do anything because it's too much money from the NRA too much lobbying from the NRA. 1989%. Of Americans favor background checks 89%. Yeah and they still won't do any thing. In Alan Mitch is Mitch McConnell is getting money from the NRA and that trump got money from them it. Most of the NRA members I was reading donate what they think we should have background checks finally. Did they it's not do anything about it they double down in Texas as of September 1. They now will allow him gun honest illegally carry their weapons and places of worship. They will allow gun owners to store firearm in a locked vehicle in school parking lots. I mean it's becoming it's not leave fewer guns it's more guns yeah. You know how many mask Yemeni people were killed in the month of August because of magic. 53. 53. People it seem like every weekend I'd wake up look at my phone and I would take a deep breath I didn't see a news alert saying there was a mass shooting somewhere. This has become the normal when kids start school of those are the drills. That they go I know they want look at a bulletproof but I think what it's gonna take after the sandy hook shooting. Right point 18 children amongst others were killed I thought if nothing's gonna happen after that I'm not sure what it's going to take. I don't I don't think nothing's happened I don't understand why it what we have in place isn't working and for an honest not and it is. The man's failed a background check. Now where it went beds from there is he should not have been able to get a gun anywhere he ticket manager you know these loopholes now that people are refusing. To close at I think there's this notion that well. More guns will make us safer we have more guns in the united space in any other place in the country so if it were true that more guns would make us safer we would be the safest country in the world but they are not. That's the bottom line. That I five. Philippine that was encouraging for me is that we know that Vice President Biden is a moderate and we know that he's been willing to go across the aisle and work with the other side and that he is revered by many Republicans. I'm as someone that will work. With the other side but he said on this issue there is no room for that there is no room for compromise in that he will not work with Mitch McConnell. On guns because he believes that we are in. Just a state of disrepair when it comes to guns and and that gave me. Some hope if he is the democratic nominee because I think he really understands that we are. It in the state that what we just lost. Do something but how about this to say we're not even willing to work with at the what we but we got answered ending up at Mitch McConnell will. Not do. Anything he will not allow a vote on anything because I think he's beaten he's he couldn T hour how he's got a got kids can pay. As a check our panelists that most were break shooting. Pilot Florida talking about that's. I want safe first and foremost I actually think in media there should be a person the way you assign each. And journalism actually think there should be done be his lot of people want to be talking about guns that clearly have never shot again don't know the difference between a semi assault rifle an assault rifle but. Vice president bite as you are saying he actually said he wants to you. I have a complete and total assault whopping weapons ban the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives doesn't even defined the term assault weapons back to basically mean any done other than I got a musket. And anyway so I think people need to start getting really specific beta or work. Wants to have a complete and total like I call it gun grabbing but he wants to have a mandatory gun buy back at the government and only guns to begin wet how you think you're gonna come to somebody's house and what are you gonna pay it just doesn't seem. Like that's rational conversation exhibit some land like me also what does the title of the NRA as someone is a lifetime member is actually like controversy going on that aren't with the money's being spent in the header die his wife to get back apparently used some of the funding. For her to travel with her hair and makeup team so again Akamai has been a proud honorary member and is given a lot of money I have a lot of problems with the way that money is being allocated at the moment having nothing to do a Second Amendment right and I want to scrape. This is this is ground level issue for me. If you're going to be a gun grabber on demand out there you know we got to have a chronic amber they point out what whenever they don't work and I interpret. Many other candidates to be when it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.