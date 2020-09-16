Transcript for Trump faces uncommitted voters

Hello, and welcome to "The view." You-know-who sat down with George Stephanopoulos for a town hall in philly whether uncommitted voters asked him to take on the biggest problems in America right now. Here's a few of them. Take a look. Why would you downplay a pandemic that is known to disproportionately harm low income families in minority communities? Yeah, well, I didn't downplay it. I actually in many ways, I up-played it in terms of action. Should preexisting conditions which Obamacare brought into -- brought to fruition, be removed? No. Please stop and let me finish my question, sir. Should that be removed? We're going to be doing a health care plan very strongly and protect people with preexisting conditions. When has America been great for African-Americans in the ghetto of America? Well, I can say this. We have African-American support. You have yet to address and acknowledge there's been a race problem in America. So you go -- well, I hope there's not a race problem. So okay. I just -- I'm going to open it up to the floor. What was your takeaway from this last night, Sara? Okay. Well, I don't think I learned anything new at all. I don't think many people did. I thought it would be interesting so see him in this setting and I thought it was. Typically he hovers over people and he's intimidating. He didn't have his inner circle around him or reporters to yell at. I thought we would see a side of him that resonated more with the human level of these people asking him these questions. What did surprise me and always surprises me is some of the sound bites that he's able to not only not answer a question, but double down on something that's completely not true, like, I didn't downplay. I up-played. I don't even know if up-playing is a thing, but the circular reasoning got me -- it was notable, but the big thing that I thought is for all the nefarious intent that we always assign to president trump and who he hates and why he hates them, I actually think apathy is his superpower, and that became very apparent last night as he looked into the face of citizens who his policies are affecting and did so little to help or respond. Yeah. What about you, joy? Did you -- did anything -- what did you see last night? The lies come fast and furious. I have whiplash, but I want to give kudos to George Stephanopoulos because he did fact check him on the B.S. About having the new health plan and how Obamacare doesn't work, et cetera, whatever. So I think that's a good standard for all the reporters to follow. Just fact check in realtime. Of course, he lies so much that it would be a 26-hour interview. What interested me also was his use of the term herd mentality. Now it's really herd immunity that he meant to say, but it's an interesting freudian slip, isn't it? It kind of describes the people that continue to follow him. They're in a herd mentality kind of like lemmings going over a cliff. Right. I'll add that as Howard Stern said, he has nothing but contempt for this herd. He put it out there because he secretly thinks that they're horrible people. That's what I think. By the way, in the last 48 hours, this is what we learned from him. Exploding trees cause wildfires, a mask mandate is a bad idea because waiters don't like them, and he has a plan for health care. Which if you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you. Okay. Well, sunny, did you take anything new away that you hadn't thought of before? Well, yeah. I thought that it was actually very instructive because looking forward to let's say the debates, it's clear that the debate moderator is going to have to be able to fact check in realtime because what we saw was sort of this barrage of lies. If you look at "The Washington post," they gave him four pinocchios for, like, 24 statements. I mean, he lied over and over and over again, and I think the American people are going to need fact checking in realtime, and he's going to need to be held to account for the misinformation that he's going to disseminate during the debates. I think the other thing that was interesting is that he really was out of his element, right? Because he generally is preaching to the choir. He's on Fox News and they're not fact checking him. As Sara mentioned, he's usually before the white house press corps. He's combative. He was unable to be combative in this setting because he was speaking to real Americans. What I thought was really instructive was his answer to health care because he basically said, no. I certainly think that we have to cover preexisting conditions, when in June in the middle of a global pandemic, a pandemic that to this point in America, 195,000 Americans are dead under his administration, the trump administration has tried to knock out the affordable care act which would leave 23 million Americans without health care, and would strike down health care for people with preexisting conditions, and he basically just lied to this woman with a preexisting condition who has the affordable care act, and said he has a plan. The Republicans don't have a plan. They have nothing. It's been 3 1/2 years. Right. So again, he's actively working against the American people, and they need to know that during the debates. Right. Right. Meghan, what was your take? You thought there was a couple of bright spots? Yeah. The first thing is that I just like seeing Americans being able to speak truth to power and ask what they want to, and think they need to hear from our president. Again, it's a total referendum on political media, that the answers came from average Americans in this town hall. Look. I see this through a difference lens. I actually was most interested in the Abraham accords which is this new realignment and peace treaty between United Arab emirate S, Bahrain and the United States. It's hard to give credit and any wins to the trump administration, but I try to be fair and call balls and strikes like we see it, and you're seeing a total geo-political realignment against Iran and for Israel and there's rumors that Saudi Arabia could be joining, and I thought it was actually a really big day yesterday for all the hubris and sort of baloney that I have seen blown around in this administration about bringing peace to the middle East, this was a huge step, and I saw president trump talk about it, and I was pleased yesterday. This is getting very little attention in the scheme of things for how big it is, and I just wish we for a moment could just take a moment and really appreciate the fact there's going to be embassies for Israel and other Middle Eastern countries right now. This is a step forward for peace in the Middle East and for any pro-Israel American, it was a big day. That's what I was most interested in last night when I watched. Well, you know, I'm all for peace everywhere, and when they do it, I'll believe it. I just don't want to get excited about very much stuff when I hear it now. This is why I have such a hard time because, you know, you get excited and you think, okay. Maybe this time, and then you get your face smashed. I'm not going to do that, but I was struck by the young man, the young brother who confronted him about making America great again, that slogan, and asking him when he thought America was great for black folks, and his answer was kind of, like, what? Because he kind of -- he seemed shocked that there was a problem. I don't know. I could only watch a little bit because I -- I'm much more into "Cobra Kai." That's where I'm at. We'll be right back.

