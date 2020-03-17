Transcript for Trump issues stricter guidelines to halt coronavirus spread

But it's hard to keep up with how quickly things are evolving with the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Cases jumped by 1,000, 1,000 since yesterday's show. There are more than 4500 cases as of now with 89 deaths. President trump has issued stricter guidelines for travel and recommends now that people limit gatherings to less than 10 people, but, I think we can all agree it took him a while to get here. Watch how his narrative has changed on this. I think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment. There's a theory that in April when it gets warm, historically that has been able to kill the virus. The people are getting better. They're all getting better. Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. You know that, right? This is their new hoax. And we're prepared and we're doing a great job with it and it will go away. Just stay calm. We'll see what happens but they think August, could be July, could be longer than that. I've spoken actually with my son. He said how bad is this? It's bad, it's bad. Talking about what we're doing is under control but I'm not talking about the virus. A new poll found only that 37% of Americans say they trust what they're hearing from the president. 60% say they have little or no trust whatsoever in what he's saying. So, how confident are you at the table that he finally understands what needs to be done? I think when you're talking about a virus, you need to go to doctors. Right now politicians are secondary to me because they're getting their advice from people with information and facts. So right now I'm not finding a lot of comfort in anyone other than doctors, so I'm glad you're here, telling me what's going on right now and what we should be doing because that kind of minimizes also the sources we are gating it from by making sure the people telling us what to do are credentialed doctors. But he's holding all these press conferences, right, and he's the leader of our country. Shouldn't people have a little bit more faith in what his advisers who arguably are doctors are telling him? Well yeah, and I think Dr. Fauci said the other day that he felt for -- I think it was on Sunday he said he was actually starting to feel like people were really listening to him which gave me some faith but at the end of the day, although they have to act and I do find comfort in constant updates and news break-ins, I want to hear from everyone, but the people that are offering me comfort are the doctors. I can speak for the physicians around, Dr. Fauci is a superstar, always has been. There are other experts in that room, Dr. Adams, the surgeon general who I've had on the show, he's expert in understanding human motivation and how to balance our instincts with what we need to hear. I always tell the residents, tell the patient when you're going to hurt them. They can deal with pain as long as you tell them. No one told us this is going to hurt. In fairness to everyone in leadership it took a while for most of us to wrap our heads around. If two weeks ago even we told a viewer of this show what was happening today in America they would not have believed it was possible. But it happened in Italy, it happened in China. That's what I don't understand. Why didn't we learn lessons. Meghan said very clearly -- I've been sounding the alarm on this show. You can go back weeks when we had Dr. Ashton on and I was pretty defiant because I'm a child of the internet. I saw this video yesterday which I implore everyone to watch, Italians giving a message, what I knew ten days ago. Now it's worst case scenario. I saw a video last night on Twitter of an Italian hospital being completely overrun. They were showing what looks like chernobyl. People on ventilators. Part of the problem is the administration is saying one thing, trump is saying it's just a flu. Well, it's I believe 30 times more contagious than the flu. Currently that's our belief. Yes. And the idea that I think people like West Virginia governor Jim justice who's saying people go out to Bob Evans, you want to go to Bob Evans, people are encouraging people to go out. Part of the problem as you pointed out, Sara, politicians are going to be political one way or another but this is so far past the tipping point in ways that I don't understand people can realize and I have been furious, furious at baby boomers and millennials for people to have the hubris and arrogance to ignore what's going on. You think this is fine, it's not fine. Look at the video I just told you about Italians giving us a it's a canary in the coal mine and I wor about the lack of testing and the seriousness on the administration's part that we are way too far gone at this point. Meghan, I would argue that we're two weeks behind Italy, not a month, two weeks behind Italy. I think what happened over the last five days of rapid changes in our public approach to this, literally changing expectations of our public is because we compared South Korea to Italy and we saw one country which has a 7% mortality rate which is twice ours and we have another country, south Orea, which is at .7%, 1/10 the mortality rate. America -- again, this is not about scaring people but if you look at the possible worst case scenario, it's ugly. We can change that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.