Transcript for Trump, Lewandowski comments fan flames of border crisis

Got it outrage over separating kids from their parents at the borders getting loud I'm. But does a much different take on the policy come from White House and former campaign manager core inlet gas gay who apparently still wet slit vice president pants take a look. We want to solve family separation I don't want children taken away from parents. And when you prosecute the parents for coming in illegally which should happen. You have to take the chill. The way I read today about a ten year old girl with Down syndrome who was taken from her mother and put in the cage while I read about an a and that he is they won't want to a ten year old with Down syndrome when I sit at her mother had any UT area don't look the bottom is very arrogant you. So. It is this. RT CMRS Cole collateral damage and before we say it has we just want to also say one of the things that's happening is with a free press you're getting information. Yeah that you would not be getting. In and it closed arena so I am glad that I that the press is still free and free not to sell us what's going on so that we can have. Let me now but somebody that you don't you don't want to say it say Abu as a kid I remember as I said I remember. Seeing people hit with water and the water house and some something that you don't wanna see you don't want to signal kids screaming and crime. But you wanna know that it's there if it's happening but I digress at this want to bring that up. This year about so the rhetoric is getting worse than to make. We have and cold terrible nobody thing takes us seriously out thank anyway says that these are our child actors. We have Laurie Ingram saying that this is summer camp. We have Corey little in doubt ski. Want to lock on eight Down's syndrome child. And then we have the president of the United States saying this Democrats all the problem they don't care about crime and want illegal immigrants no matter how bad they may be. To pour into a much this. And then fast our country. Now the were incest. I think is a buzz word you know the Nazis used it against the Jews they said vermin. And in them and now the Vietnam War they were calling the north Vietnam days. Brooks this is a way to dehumanize. Human beings in about a once you start calling people names about that there insects that they have determined that they are lower than your animal then again the Mariners can begin I'm not saying that's happening. I'm not saying that's happening I'm looking at history. Yeah a so got I want people sure noticed the rhetoric. Plus I'm. Got. And people like Ian Poulter and remind ask your irrelevant actually not we had creamy got beyond that showed he had about as buck and I would like him to stop being on television in general. I was appalled when he assaulted my friend Michelle fields during election I don't think he should be given a proper anywhere. But he is including here which is why he has the pop on to say. The gross things about Down's syndrome child that he did a lot of nice pants I supporting him and anxious boasted I I I think he would Chan should be completely I don't think he's American politics I don't even think he should necessarily be an especially not on television but I will say it's incredibly emotional issue everyone I know it's been texting me calling me. I as we all have I think everyone in this room I was. It is very emotional I think that we should start focusing on legislation yesterday Republicans spent yesterday drafting a compromise bill to keep illegal immigrant families together just simply not and Chuck Schumer came out that. They're so many obstacles legislation and when the president can do with his own banks. It makes no sense legislation is not the way to go the president can change it with that with his pad. And seeming that the president may our may not changes with a pen. Why can't we just come together in a bipartisan way both right and just spoke different keeping the families together I'd and I put our side gangs because. Clunky. There is someone in charge who has made promises. Listen. Two pat to his base and this is the way he's chosen carried out now yesterday we did point out. Dammit. All that dot there is breaking news right now from the Associated Press that Homeland Security secretary secretary Chris in the us and is drafting and ordered to and it's up rates policy immediately into apartments. Way. It is unclear if you noble will sign it. So here is that it is a problem and Obama was able to do backs he was called as you said yesterday in the border and what did you because he deported a law. You want people and you know who adds. But he managed to be able to do it without ripping that family didn't heart rate topped that I was and am not about Conrad's name does it broke wait hold on let let Melanie appointment I was shut. But that. That the real issue here. Is you know everybody keeps telling us what he is taking care of his his bases Macon his promise and he also promised that Mexico or. Was not paid for this wall yeah he's trying to get money for guys went. Get the go ahead welcome look I. You're pointed it is exactly right the reason we we don't need legislation this president can't stop it this is the president's idea he created this crisis. And he created the crisis and what beer right because he wants his wall because he wants 25 billion dollars to any legislation that Ted Cruz or anyone else is posing. Doesn't just. Caught doesn't just stop the separation of the border it includes in that 25 billion dollars it includes docked it includes all these things and the president is using these children at the border. As pawns it is even more all. It is guess he does it is a more if you didn't give Christian any state an ugly it is child abuse it's a human rights abuse and basically I. I election I'm sorry but the Republicans it comes out yesterday trying get a bill I think we just have a bill that just talks about keeping if he doesn't find just keeping families together to highly emotional issue like I sat. But if the press the president isn't going to do something Dwyer founding fathers put these it. That parts of government into place so we have the power to change it to the idea that it trump doesn't find it can screw these kids messages back. I don't think willow and a lightweight I don't think anybody said that and I don't want I had I don't think anybody said that. I think what everyone is saying is sticky heat can do it he doesn't need. To wait for congress and exit and how you don't have done anything but what if he doesn't argue for a abate a bipartisan bill the flap that we listen I don't think anyone I don't panic and not it's like human bell I don't care who votes we're just not quit until I did I don't ask. Why not to give up is just you know it's took from me inside outside yesterday may be. I don't pay act into your left right center. This this. Affects everybody it's affecting everybody and the Republicans are it's affecting members slipped back. It's affecting the middle folks in the middle it's affecting everybody so let's take the politics out of it and just do it he doesn't do which doesn't make any sense. Forget the politics. As human beings could just didn't yeah yeah. Giant because I don't understand. We are not for a bipartisan bill being signed or we aren't really Democrats and examine labels I was just shouting at the labels aren't behaving lately.

