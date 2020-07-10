Transcript for Trump made ‘terrible mistake’ calling stop to stimulus talks: Pelosi

Thank you Nancy for being here today on my birthday I couldn't do better than yeah the most powerful woman hello more Albright now. I'm well certainly in the country. I I had been so AT you know July. Happy birthday thank you don't think I know that we'll be warhead red sweater. And an honor your birthday I wore my Italian jackets don't have bank town and American Heritage. To wish you happy birthday today. Hope you enjoyed it thank you wait to celebrate tonight right we optimize. We are spies on under the skin so I'm let's let's talk about what's been you've been put. Being put through because. You spent the past several months working on a corona virus stimulus package. You Britt visited to bring financial aid to know there's and Americans like he desperately in need of money but yesterday trumped through all of that into disarray. By abruptly calling off the negotiations until after the election. Then. I'm not dumb at this then late last night if it backtracked. And he said he would sign bills for the stimulus checks and only to help airlines and small businesses what exactly is he opt to Nancy what's going not. Well it's heights you. See any clear saint path and anything that he's doing. But the fact is is that he saw the political downside of his statement of walking away. From the negotiations negotiations. To honor our heroes our health care workers first responders. Both teachers teachers teachers transportation sanitation food workers who make our lives possible. And he walked away from the opportunity to crush the virus so we could open our schools and our economy safely any walked away. From putting money in the pockets of the American people in a way. They'll make a difference in his lies its existing that he said he'd send out those checks. If we just sent to that deal because all he is at the one that in the negotiation. Was to send and a chat with his name printed on it. Forget about the virus. For get a better heroes for get a better children and their need to go to school safely and the rest so. It's if he's just again rebounding from like a terrible. Mistake that he made yesterday. Andy and Republicans in congress we're going down the drain with him on that. Certain honey let me just and I think. All of us our thoughts are with all the people what directly affected by those that 32000 flight attendants that have been furloughed. But you know I I have a question just just three days before all of this on Saturday. Trump seemed to be on a completely different page you heat. And tweeted our great USA wants and needs stimulus work. Together what to gather and get it done. Imagine a man they say women are moody so what what do you think is costing this erratic behavior. What's your explanation. Well I think it's true to form. I think that the president has always had erratic behavior. Right now it's very very dangerous. Because he knows the danger. Of the virus but he's just he's in denial as he was right from the start denial. Dele distortion. And look what has happened to our country. Two the lives and livelihood of the American people on the life of our democracy as he tries again to go forward to suppress the vote in the election. So I I could never explained to you any rational Linear path those of the action on the part of the president but I will say this. It is really important for us to come to this agreement. When the president just popped off to make that announcement without even informing us that that was the case. He insulted. The constitution of the United States this is not a personal thing with him that he can send out checks with his name on it. This is he met the money of the American people and our priority in our country is we must crush the virus and we must honor the people are hard at work. Doing that and we must address the consequences of it so again. He what he does do is it. That enable us or we need to be talking about him let's talk my whole thing and a in politics is about the children and many he said that last night at site you yesterday about your really hurting America's children. Children are struggling to deal with the changes in school needs. It needed to be a safe place for them to work either from home more than it at school. It is about the children in the child tax credit the week. Have not gotten them to agree to is about the children. And the issues that relate to the affordable peak peak she's made the the virus and how would have fixed them. That's about the children held existence families that are food insecure and and converge at the diction. So up as soon as he said that I that if you can't then America's children you would know you cannot go. Down this path. Again and again we have to crushed the virus. And we have a plan to do that and he just has ignored it for a long time. But let's talk about what the possibilities are are planned in the planet of Joseph Biden is one. Of course we'd like to plan to be implement it right now we wanted implemented. Months and months ago but the administration has resisted I can't answer that question why they would ignore science. They would ignore the role of governance in trying to get it done except that they don't believe in science. And they don't believe in governance but that's just start with thinking about the children hear what her actions had and how it affects the children. Well one should also say that that doctors might want to step in and see how much of that. Medication is working here because they have steroids. I'm bill not a starts I know what they do to your blanket. And sub that's something someone. Should be really monetary because you know it's it's not easy when someone is in this kind of steroid high. When was the last time you have that actual conversation with him gee if it. I remember the last amass so are you do that on television and then it didn't seem like it went that well some do you. Is it time to pick up the phone deal want to go over to the White House say it don't what was the best way to work this out now. He's anywhere you want the White House it's and one of the most dangerous places. And the country. Both in terms of their assault that it makes or truths that as well as help. Less time I had at that interaction with the president with the State of the Union Address and have to that you know I tore up the speech oh but after that. I said to my staff but said I think he was medicated. There's something wrong with how he came along and presented. I said yesterday to my colleagues have said there are those who say. That as a steroids had an impact on people's thinking I don't know but there are those of health care providers who say that. Also if you had. The corona virus it has an impact as well so the combination is something that should be viewed. But again then there enablers who ran the presidents. Who really just should know better. Who should really know better and death. Republicans in congress have enable us so much of this to happen without saying look we're here to address the needs of the American people. Press the virus honoring heroes put money in the pockets of the American people support their elections. With funding to make sure that they are safe for people. Paula to go soon not risking their health to do that. Honored the census state these are areas of disagreement. That we were hoping to find agreement on including safety in the work place feature is a challenging time. Sneaker in his in east beach yesterday at president trump accused of not negotiating in good faith and only seeking a bailout. For poorly run hype I'm Democrats needs and things I'm related to coal bed like a fifteen billion bailout of the post office in 270 million in grants for the arts and humanities. As of this morning you've still been talking with treasury secretary's evening Nugent. Why not making more can why are you not making more concessions to get Republicans on board. And pass something isn't that better than nothing at this point. Now I don't think so I think it's a missed opportunity. We came down Chuck Schumer and I Qaeda leader humor when I was recently guest enjoyed it as we all did. We came down a trillion. Dollars and then we came down 200 billion dollars more. I'd should ask them why they don't want to put. A food on the table. Rent in the pockets of the American people trashed the virus support our heroes. And the rest we yellow is. Scientifically. Institutionally. Academically document it. To meet the needs at the American people when we cut back we were cutting and the timing. But not the priorities. The timing of the bill. We could find our common Sony don't want leaders that has emerged. The more needs to the merged and that's part of the negotiation now we allocate the resources.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.